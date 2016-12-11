Robert Pattinson And FKA Twigs: Are They Finally Getting Married Soon?

Is he ever gonna put a ring on it? Robert Pattinson proposed to FKA Twigs back in April 2015, and they seemed to be firmly on track to living happily ever after. However, fast forward 20 months and there’s still no sign of wedding planning— so, are they ever actually going to tie the knot?

Well, it seems both Robert Pattinson, 30, and 28-year-old FKA Twigs, real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett, are in no hurry to make it official. The couple announced their engagement just six months into their relationship — but then hastily postponed any plans to walk down the aisle. But, that doesn’t mean they’re on the outs—far from it in fact!

A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the couple is “super happy” and “in a really great place.” “Rob and Tahliah have no plans to marry soon, they’re happy as they are,” the source dishes. “They’ve made the commitment to each other, and they don’t feel the need to get caught up in all the stress and drama of planning a wedding right now — they’d rather just have fun and enjoy being together. They’re super happy, they’ve really grown together over the past year and they’re in a really great place romance wise.” Aww!

Meanwhile, don’t believe those pesky rumors about Rob and Kristen Stewart reuniting — it ain’t gonna happen, no matter how hard the Robsten fans wish for it. “Kristen is a distant memory for Rob now,” the source says. “They do speak occasionally, and they are on good terms, but that’s definitely a closed chapter in his life.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs will ever get married? And when do you think the wedding will finally be? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

