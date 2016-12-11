Robert Pattinson & FKA Twigs: First Photos Together In 3 Months — Are They Still Engaged?

REX/Shutterstock

Robert Pattinson & FKA Twigs were dressed to impress and flaunting their love when they stepped out at the L.A. Dance Project Annual Gala in Los Angeles on Dec. 10. The pair were picture perfect in their attire and looked totally smitten with each other. Check out the pics of the couple here!

FKA Twigs (real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett), 28, and Robert Pattinson, 30, may not be married yet, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t truly, madly and deeply in love. And that’s exactly how they looked when they attended the L.A. Dance Project Annual Gala on Dec. 10 in Los Angeles at the Ace Hotel Theater. The pair, who have been together for two years, were absolutely stunning in their party clothes!

Rob wore a fitted blue suit with no tie, leaving it unbuttoned just enough to make the ladies swoon. Twigs, on the other hand, was in full-on glam mode, wearing a stunning red gown draped across her body, with her beautiful dark hair pulled back into braids. Oh, my, do these two clean up good!

We’d sure like to see the engaged couple dressed up for their wedding, but it’s unclear when those nuptials will go down. Twigs and Rob like to keep their relationship pretty private, so we don’t see them together too often. And getting a good look at them appearing totally happy and in love certainly is a sight for sore eyes, as back in early October, they were photographed having what appeared to be a rather heated argument at LAX on their way back from a short trip to an unknown location. We’re glad to see that things seem to be going well for the couple and hope to hear wedding bells soon!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rob and Twigs will be getting married soon? Let us know below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.