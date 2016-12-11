Ariel Winter Debuts Long Bangs At Critics’ Choice Awards — Love Or Loathe?

REX/Shutterstock

Like the seasons, Ariel Winter has undergone some SERIOUS changes! The ‘Modern Family’ stunner debuted long bangs for the first time ever at the Critics’ Choice Awards, and we want to know how you feel about them! VOTE on the actress’ new look, here!

Is that you, Ariel Winter, 18?! The beautiful actress looked totally different on Dec. 11 as she walked the red (well, blue) carpet at the Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica. Rocking a jeweled black and white cut-out dress, Ariel debuted a fantastic fringe with heavy, black bangs covering her stunning face. Her look has a slight Asian or geisha feel to it, as she tied her luscious locks into a tight bun. We are in love with her hairstyle, but how do you feel? Tell us!

Body confidence is nothing new to the Modern Family star, as she’s been flaunting some major goodies lately! Ariel basically stopped traffic in her plunging top at the Glamour Women Of The Year awards, demanded attention with her metallic gold manicure, and goofed off in Mexico with her lady friends by posting some seriously sexy twerking videos! That’s right, Ariel shook her booty for the cameras in a G-string bikini bottom.

But if there’s one person who’s more in love with her banging body than we are, it’s her NEW BOYFRIEND! Ariel confirmed her romance with hottie Levi Meaden by passionately smooching him in the rain as they left a coffee shop. It was just like a scene from The Notebook! It definitely looks like the Dog Years actress has moved on from her past relationship with Laurent Claude Gaudette, whom she was dating for about two years before calling it quits in June. We’ve got to admit that her new man is SMOKING, and so are her long bangs!

