OMG! It looks like Kanye West already has plans in motion to make an epic comeback! The rapper will be resuming his high-grossing Saint Pablo tour next Jan., according to a brand new report! We’ve got all the exciting details about Yeezy hitting the stage here.

Kanye West, 39, is preparing to return to the spotlight! Yeezy will be resuming his Saint Pablo tour next year in Jan., according to X17online. “Kanye really wants to make good on his promise to perform for fans. Although ticket buyers were refunded, Kanye think it’s really important to give them another chance to see his show. He wants to prove to the world that he’s healthy and that he’s back.” This is great news, especially since he was finally released from UCLA Medical Center on Nov. 30, after being hospitalized for exhaustion. Before his alleged breakdown, the “Famous” rapper even shocked the world by cancelling the remainder of his 2016 tour dates.

After nearly three weeks of keeping a low-profile, Kanye was spotted looking blissful at the “Rick Owens: Furniture” exhibition in West Hollywood Dec. 8, even rocking a new blond ‘do. Their sources added, “Kanye is not going away anytime soon.” It’s great to see him looking healthy these days, especially after he was discharged under his doctor’s care. Reports have conflicted as to whether or not he’s back at home with Kim Kardashian, 36, at their lavish Bel Air abode, however he was all smiles while in the company of his friends at the art venue.

Fans are definitely feeling a sense of relief now that Ye has resurfaced. Luckily, Kanye is allegedly doing much better and is already looking towards the future. As we previously reported, “He wants a spot on the Grammy stage, he is telling everyone that will listen that he wants nothing more than to be onstage at the show and perform something new.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think returning to the spotlight would help Kanye? Let us know!

