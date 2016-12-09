‘Fuller House’ Season 2 Shocker: Does DJ End Up With Steve Or Matt?

DJ may have chosen herself at the end of season one of ‘Fuller House,’ but she’s definitely with someone at the end of season 2, so is it Steve or Matt? The season 2 finale features an shocking declaration from DJ and an engagement. WARNING: Spoilers ahead!

Again, if you haven’t finished binging Fuller House season 2 and don’t want to be spoiled, stop reading and come back later! We’re about to talk all about season 2 finale! You’ve been warned!

If you’re a DJ/Steve fan, you’re going to be kind of bummed. DJ (Candace Cameron Bure) and Steve (Scott Weinger) DO NOT end up together at the end of season 2. Steve started dating CJ earlier in the season, and he comes to DJ wanting to propose to CJ at the Tanner house! He also wants DJ to write his proposal!

Steve plans to propose to CJ on New Year’s Eve and has a practice session with DJ. As Steve says the sweet words, CJ overhears and thinks he’s saying them about DJ! CJ runs out of the kitchen and heads for the door. Steve freezes as he tries to explain the situation, so he hands the ring to DJ and lets her say the words he can’t. DJ proposes to CJ for Steve in the most bizarre moment ever. CJ accepts Steve’s proposal.

To make the whole situation even more awkward, Matt (John Brotherton) witnesses DJ’s proposal for Steve and has no idea what’s going on. “I was gone for one week!” he screams. When the clock strikes midnight, Matt and DJ share a hot kiss!

Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Kimmy (Andrea Barber) later ask DJ if she’s cool with Steve being engaged, since she was going to pick last summer anyway. Well, that wasn’t exactly the case. DJ confesses she was going to pick Steve! “I just thought that after all these years we should see if were meant to be together,” she tells her she-wolves. “But it doesn’t matter now. I’m really happy with Matt.” OMG!

HollywoodLifers, are you glad DJ ended up with Matt? Let us know!