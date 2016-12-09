The winter premiere of ‘The Fosters’ is just a few short weeks away, and the new promo that’s out is INTENSE. The lives of Callie and Jesus are put in jeopardy in the upcoming episodes. Will they make it out alive?! Click to WATCH!

The new winter promo for The Fosters is too much to handle. The show picks up right where we left off, and our fan favorite characters are in trouble. The promo shows Callie (Maia Mitchell) trying to get control of the car from Mrs. Johnson’s murderer. It sounds like they have a car accident in the scuffle, but we don’t get to see what happens. Come on, don’t leave us hanging like that!

But that not all that goes down in the crazy promo. Jesus (Noah Centineo) is rushed to the hospital after his violent fight with Nick. On the way there, he has a seizure in the ambulance right in front of Stef (Teri Polo). The entire family rushes to his side. As much as we hate to say it, things look good for him. “Don’t you dare take my son,” Lena (Sherri Saum) says in the hospital chapel. “Don’t you dare.” If Jesus dies, we riot.

The cast has been sharing tons of amazing behind-the-scenes photos while filming the second half of season 4. One picture will have Brallie fans pumped. The official Instagram page for The Fosters posted a photo of Maia and David Lambert filming a scene together. “#Brallie behind the scenes,” the caption read. Can these two just get back together already?! Brallie is totally meant to be.

The creator of The Fosters, Peter Paige, also tweeted this on Dec. 8: “Just finished the table read for the Season Four Finale. So excited. It’s really, really good. And going to rip you in half. # TheFosters.”

We are so not ready. The winter premiere of The Fosters is Jan. 31.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited about the return of The Fosters? Do you think Callie and Jesus will make it? Let us know!