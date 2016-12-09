Joseph Mascolo Dead: ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Passes Away At 87

REX/Shutterstock

So sad! TV star Joseph Mascolo, best known for his villainous role on soap opera ‘Days Of Our Lives,’ has tragically passed away at the age of 87. The beloved actor lost his battle with Alzheimer’s Disease on Dec. 8. Read all the heartbreaking details, here!

Hearts all over the world are breaking right now! The world of television and iconic soap operas lost one of their most talented actors on Dec. 8 — Joseph Mascolo, who was defeated by his longstanding battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Joseph was 87 years old. The legendary actor is best known for his role on Days Of Our Lives as the crooked, Stefano DiMera. His evil character is said to be one of the best villains on television.

“It is with great sorrow that we are sharing the news of the passing of our dear friend and beloved member of the Days of our Lives family, Joseph Mascolo,” said Ted Corday, one of the soap opera’s producers. “The smile on Joe’s face is something we’d all come to find comfort in, and he will be sorely missed.” Joseph acquired the role of Stefano in 1982, but you may also recognize him from other projects like Jaws 2, General Hospital, and The Incredible Hulk. Days Of Our Lives has been on TV since 1965, and is still pumping out fresh episodes.

Joseph is remembered by his family, and the millions of his fans who watched the show growing up. Joseph is survived by his enormous family, including wife Patricia, one son, one sister, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He will never be forgotten!

