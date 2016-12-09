J. Cole Drops Highly Anticipated New Album ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ — Stream It Here

Courtesy of Twitter/REX/Shutterstock

The wait is over! J. Cole dropped his highly anticipated new album ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ on Dec. 8, arriving around the two year anniversary of his last album! The rapper showcases his unique style and lyrical prowess like never before. Stream it here!

J. Cole, 31, finally dropped his hot new album 4 Your Eyez Only on Dec. 8, and it may be his most vulnerable to date. The rapper treated fans to 10 featureless songs in total, tackling all sorts of hot topics like injustice in America, the Black Lives Matter movement and fatherhood. His latest release comes almost two years after his double platinum album 2014 Forest Hills Drive, giving it even more sentimental value! The lyricist, whose real name is Jermaine Lamarr Cole, took to Twitter to announce the big news and fans were beyond elated! LISTEN TO THE ALBUM HERE!

4 Your Eyez Only https://t.co/kDavo02ARh — J. Cole (@JColeNC) December 9, 2016

It’s only been a week since Cole also released a 40-minute documentary via Tidal titled “Eyez,” offering the world a behind-the-scenes look at all the work put into his production. Two songs were leaked ahead of the album’s release called “Everybody Dies” and “False Prophets,” but neither seemed to make the cut. The latter actually picked up a lot of press, especially since many speculated the rapper was throwing shade at Kanye West. In the single, Cole spits rhymes about someone who he used to idolize, that ended up disappointing him in a major way.

Cole even opens up about daddy duties on a two-part track called “She’s Mine.” This comes after several reports surfaced this week, claiming his wife Melissa Heholt gave birth to their little girl, so this may fuel the rumors even more! What an exciting time for the North Carolina native, who may have another chance to go platinum without enlisting the help of other A-list stars! Now, we’ve got our fingers crossed he’ll be announcing a tour next!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving J. Cole’s new album 4 Your Eyez Only? Fill us in!

