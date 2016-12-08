Kate Middleton’s Stunning Hair & Makeup In Royal Christmas Portrait

REX/Shutterstock

YES! The Royal Family is back and in such stellar style! Kate Middleton showed off her stunning beauty in the royal portrait — see the entire photo and read about her makeup look below!

Kate Middleton is perfection yet again! She looked amazing heading to a reception at Buckingham Palace in London on December 8.

Traveling to the Palace, we caught a glimpse of the Duchess in the back of a car. She was re-wearing a red Jenny Packham gown, and a tiara that has also been worn by Princess Diana. She wore the red dress at another high-profile event with the Chinese President in 2015 — we love when she re-wears!

Kate wore a slightly darker smokey eye than usual — after all, it is a nighttime event. Her blush was perfect — because it always is! We have heard the Duchess wears NARS Blush in Orgasm — a cult-favorite and the only blush I wear! (Because I will do anything that Kate does).

She wore a pink gloss on her lips. She looked almost exactly the same as last year! She doesn’t age.

Her gorgeous hair was in a romantic updo, perfect for sitting under the stunning pearl and diamond tiara.

Tiara expert Leslie Field, author of The Queen’s Jewels, says, “It’s very much in the ’20s style and probably quite lightweight and comfortable to wear.”

See the full Royal Portrait right here.

