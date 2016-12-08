Courtesy of Instagram/ @giovannileonardobassan

OMG YES!!! Kanye West has made his first appearance since his eight-day hospitalization and not only does the rapper look well, he’s grown in his hair and dyed it blond! Keep reading to see Yeezy’s amazing new look and where he turned up Dec. 8.

Whew! We are SO beyond thrilled to see that Kanye West, 39, is doing well enough to make his first public outing since his alleged breakdown Nov. 21. The rapper made a stop by the “Rick Owens: Furniture” exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art’s Pacific Design Center space in West Hollywood Dec. 8. Of course Yeezy would make it out to support the renowned Paris-based fashion and furniture designer, as his exhibition is getting prepped for its public opening Dec. 16.

Since we haven’t seen him in the past three weeks, Ye’s had time to let his hair grow in, and this is one of the first times we can ever remember where he hasn’t rocked his trademark shaved dome. He’s even given some color to his new mane, as the hair on his head is now a golden blond color, while his beard remains dark. We’re loving this new look on him!

Kanye is seen in the Instagram photo seated on a small modern ivory colored bench by the designer, and looks to be in conversation with someone. He looks fit and healthy, wearing a grey sweatshirt, black jeans and white trainers. It’s so great to see that he’s feeling well enough to venture out in public again, especially to visit with pals from his beloved design community. The photo was taken by Italian artist Giovanni Bassan who commented on his Instagram that “K’s in da house.”

Kanye hasn’t been seen in public since he was hospitalized after having an alleged meltdown at his trainer’s house. After spending eight days in UCLA’s Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital, he was discharged under his doctor’s care and reports have conflicted about whether or not he’s returned to his Bel Air home with wife Kim Kardashian, 36, or if he’s been staying at an outpatient treatment center. Either way, we’re just glad that he’s surfaced again and is the healthy company of his artist friends.

HollywoodLifers, are you glad to see Kanye is back and seems well? What do you think of his new blonde hair?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.