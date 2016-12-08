Drake ‘Drooling’ Over Nicki Minaj’s Birthday Bikini Pics: He Misses Her ‘Grinding On Him’

Courtesy of Youtube

Nicki Minaj nearly revealed her birthday suit on her 34th birthday, and now, she’s got Drake ‘drooling.’ The ‘Know Yourself’ rapper can’t stop looking at the picture she posted on her Instagram page and it’s making him remember the special times they shared together. Read on for all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Nicki Minaj turned 34 on Dec. 8 and she seems to be celebrating the day in Turks and Caicos while looking absolutely fabulous. The “Only” rapper posted a hot photograph on social media wearing a revealing one piece red bikini, black high heel boots while lounging on a one of those reclining beach chairs. It’s a sexy picture to say the least and Drake sure did take notice to it.

“Seeing her in these pics is making him reminisce on the good times they had and how she used to grind on him in their music videos,” a source close to Drakester told HollywoodLife.com. “He’s looking at the bikini pics on social media that were posted today and is like dayum! He’s drooling at how beautiful she is and how her body is too too much for any one man to have. Seeing how bomb Nicki looks at 34, Drake’s glad to be in his 30’s.”

It seems as though Drake loves and adores every woman who catches his eye. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Drake took all the attention away from the Toronto Raptors/Golden State Warriors game on Nov. 16 when he showed up to the game sitting court-side wearing a “Woman Crush Everyday” sweater with NBA commentator Doris Burke‘s face on it.

“My inspiration is Doris. I think she is a stunning woman, incredible at what she does,” Drake said when asked about the shirt. “I wish she was here tonight, just sending my love to her. I love Doris with all my heart, so hopefully she knows she’s woman crush every day, so that’s why I wore this shirt. Let her know — dinner at my house, any time. As long as she comes alone!”

