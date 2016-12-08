‘The View’ Shocker: Candace Cameron Bure Announces She’s Leaving Show

Image Courtesy of ABC

‘The View’ is losing yet another co-host. Candace Cameron Bure announced on the Dec. 8 edition of the show that she will be leaving her place at the co-host’s table! Find out why she decided to leave ‘The View’ for good!

Candace Cameron Bure, 40, announced at the beginning of the “Hot Topics” section of show that she would be vacating her position as one of the co-hosts of The View. Candace had just returned from hiatus when she made her big reveal. She had been a co-host since 2015.

“I’m very happy to be back, but it’s a little bitter-sweet for me today, because I’m announcing that I will be leaving The View,” she said. “It wasn’t an easy decision, but before I started The View, I had already had my commitments to Fuller House and my work with the Hallmark Channel.”

She also admitted that her busy schedule, which required her to fly from Los Angeles to New York on a weekly basis, has kept her away from her family. “Because of the success of those, my commitments have become even greater with those shows,” Candace continued. “The commute of going west coast to east coast every single week for me has been tough on me and hard for my family, as well. I want to make sure I am able to spend as much time with my children and invest in all the projects that I do to the fullest extent,” she said. “I thank everybody. Whoopi, Joy, I particularly want to thank you for welcoming me to this table.”

The View is going through a major co-host shakeup. Raven-Symone, 30, announced in Oct. 2016 that she was leaving the show as well. She’s set to relocate to Los Angeles to star in the That’s So Raven spinoff series on Disney Channel. Who will The View get to replace Cameron and Raven?!

