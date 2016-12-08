Bindi Irwin Pregnant? Her Mother Fears For Her 18-Year-Old Daughter In Hot Romance

Courtesy of Facebook

The late Steve Irwin’s daughter, Bindi Irwin, is all grown up! And at 18 years old, a new report claims that she’s ready to settle down! The teen is reportedly shacking up with her BF Chandler Powell and her mom Terri has a MAJOR issue with how fast their relationship is moving! But is Bindi already expecting? Find out here.

Looks like somebody has baby fever! Bindi Irwin, the daughter of late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, may only be 18 years old, but apparently she’s already dreaming of starting a family with her boyfriend Chandler Powell, 20. And while she’s reportedly not pregnant YET, OK! magazine claims her mom Terri Irwin, 52, fears that she may become pregnant soon!

“Bindi is always saying how important family is to her, and that it’s her dream to have four or five kids,” an insider revealed to the publication. “But Terri’s insisting they wait a few more years before getting married.” The source also claims that the former Dancing With the Stars champ and her BF are basically living together and that Bindi definitely has babies on the brain.

“The last thing [Terri] wants is for her daughter to become a teen mom when she has her whole life ahead of her,” the insider added. And we don’t blame her! But either way, Bindi and Chandler do seem very much in love, and it’s kind of adorable! Just last month, on Nov. 13, the blonde beauty gushed about her beau in a super sweet birthday post.

“I am thankful every day to have you in my life,” Bindi wrote on Instagram among other sweet things. She also wrote about Chandler on Halloween, posting a pic of them together as “scary farmers” and writing, “Today was wonderful and so are you ❤️.” Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Bindi and Chandler are rushing into things? Will Bindi become a teenage mom?

