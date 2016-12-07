Ugh, is it beach season yet? The combination of Zac Efron’s killer abs and the first ‘Baywatch’ teaser trailer is REALLY making us miss summertime! In this epic sneak peek, watch the sexy actor strip down to his lifeguard uniform and awkwardly flirt with the ladies!

Feeling a little chilly this holiday season? Well, look no further than this first sneak peek of Baywatch. It’s hot, sweaty, and everything we most love most about the summer! Leading man Zac Efron, 29, posted the teaser trailer to his Instagram on Dec. 7, and fans immediately went wild over the actor’s abs, diving stuns, and amateurish flirtation. “Excited to unleash the BEACH,” the captioned the short video. We seriously can’t wait for the official trailer to come out tomorrow (Dec. 8!)

The High School Musical alum has been hard at work preparing for such an athletic role, and the same goes for co-star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The two hunky actors have been workout buddies since day one, helping each other bulk up and cheering each other on at the gym. Dwayne couldn’t help but gush over Zac’s incredible commitment and progress! “Proud of the hard work he put in,” Dwayne confessed to Men’s Fitness. “That’s the way you make a character ‘Iconic.'” We couldn’t agree more!

Zac has a knack for becoming BFFs with all of his co-stars, namely funnyman Adam Devine. Zac and Adam instantly launched into their bromance on set of Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, but even after the movie wrapped, they kept their friendship alive! The Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates actor wished Adam a very happy birthday on social media, by playing a song for him on the piano! What an awesome guy!

