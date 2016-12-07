REX/Shutterstock

Well this is going to be juicy! Nicole Kidman is reportedly writing a tell-all book about her years married to Tom Cruise. Even better, the book allegedly reveals secrets about scientology, according to a new report. Click through for the details!

It’s been more than 15 years since Nicole Kidman, 49, and Tom Cruise, 54, got divorced. But while Nicole hasn’t said much about their 10-year marriage in that time, she may be ready to dish, according to a new report! Nicole is allegedly writing a tell-all, and it’s got plenty of gossip about her ex-husband!

“Nicole is writing her autobiography and there’s no doubt she has plenty of insight about the religion and how it affected her marriage to Tom and her children, Bella [Cruise] and Connor [Cruise]. Nicole could easily rip the lid off Scientology and Tom’s Mr. Nice Guy persona,” a source told InTouch Weekly.

Oh, boy! Nicole is treading in dangerous waters if she’s actually going through with this! Tom’s other ex-wife, Katie Holmes, 37, is legally prohibited from speaking out about the details of their marriage and her Scientology past. While that doesn’t seem to apply to Nicole, choosing to divulge details may still make some very powerful people angry!

The Church of Scientology has already reportedly made things tough for Nicole post-divorce. Former Scientologist Marty Rathbun claimed in his book Going Clear that the former chief spokesman for the church, Tommy Davis, turned Nicole’s two children against her. Marty claimed that Tommy told Bella and Connor (now 23 and 21) “over and over again that their mother was a sociopath, and after a while they believe him.” That’s just heartbreaking if true.

If Nicole allegedly does want to write a tell-all, then she’s got plenty of material!

