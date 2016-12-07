Malika Haqq Dating Ronnie From ‘Jersey Shore?’ Fans Freak Over Lip-Locking Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

OMG! Are Malika Haqq and Ronnie Magro really dating? After the ‘Jersey Shore’ stud posted a PDA-packed photo to his Instagram, fans are now freaking out over their rumored romance. See the lip-locking picture that’s sparking a million questions!

Is that Malika Haqq, 33? How did she meet Ronnie Magro, 31? Are they dating? Is she DTF? Those are just a fraction of the millions of questions fans are asking themselves right now. The Jersey Shore buff single-handedly broke the Internet on Dec. 7 when he posted a photo of himself kissing a mystery girl on Instagram. The beautiful lady is not tagged, nor can you see her face, but fans are convinced that he’s smooching Khloe Kardashian‘s best friend — Malika!

“Aww it’s Malika, she’s a lovely girl,” one fan commented. “Is that Khloe’s BFF, Malika?” another wondered. But if there’s one woman who’s out of the guessing game, it’s Ronnie’s ex, Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola. Ronnie even made a joke about their past relationship on Instagram, writing “#NahItAin’tSammiStopAsking.” The Jersey Shore lovers did continue an on-again off-again relationship after the show wrapped as they were pictured celebrating her 29th birthday together, but as of late, we haven’t seen Ronnie with any other gals.

Sammi and Ronnie were head over heels in love with each other, but as we all witnessed first-hand on television, drama got in the way. Lots of tears were shed in the Jersey house, but now it appears both Ronnie and Sammi have moved onto happier endeavors. While the GTL-fanatic (gym, tan, laundry) might be romancing Malika, Sammi has been throwing herself into work as a Sweetheart Styles clothing designer, as co-hostess on the podcast, Just Sayin. The brunette beauty has also been spending time with old friends like Jenni ‘JWOWW’ Farley and Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi. Let’s make a reunion happen!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Ronnie is kissing Malika in that picture?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.