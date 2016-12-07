Mark Hamill Was Shocked To Learn About Carrie Fischer & Harrison Ford’s Affair

REX/Shutterstock / Courtesy of ET

OMG! Carrie Fischer and Harrison Ford’s secret affair while filming ‘Star Wars’ was a major surprise to their own co-star, Mark Hamill! He admitted in a new interview, Dec. 6, ‘They could’ve been doing it in front of me and I wouldn’t have noticed.’ Mark even revealed an affair of his own! Watch the shocking moment here!

It looks like Carrie Fischer, 60, and Harrison Ford, 74, pulled off the secret of the century with their 1976 love affair while on the set of Star Wars. Their co-star, Mark Hamill, 65, was just as shocked as we were to find out about their intimate time together! “I was so self-involved at that point, they could’ve been doing it in front of me and I wouldn’t have noticed,” he joked to Entertainment Tonight, Dec. 6 in LA. “I was single and had my own agenda.” But, he was fine with the fact that Carrie and Harrison flew under the radar. “I was blissfully unaware,” he explained, adding, It “was good for me, because I think it might have been a distraction if I would have known what was going on.” Watch below!

Mark was informed how Carrie wrote in her book, The Princess Diarist, how he almost caught the two in the act. However, Mark had no idea he was so close to finding out about Carrie and Harrison’s secret relationship. “She said I almost caught them?”, he shockingly asked. Nonetheless, he did admit, “Well, on-set romances are always commonplace, but it’s kind of tricky because if the relationship doesn’t last, and you’re on a TV series, and you have four more seasons to go, I mean it can be really awkward.” Ain’t that the truth!

In fact, he revealed, “It happened to me!” WHAT?! “I was with a girl that was playing my sister on a soap opera, General Hospital.” Mark was referring to his short but sweet romance with his co-star Anne Wyndham, 65, in the early 1970s. Mark was attending the launch of the Comic Con HQ network at the Paley Center when he was taken by surprise about Carrie and Harrison’s relationship.

The news of Carrie and Harrison’s shocking love affair came Nov. 19 when an excerpt of her book, The Princess Diarist was revealed by People. She admitted that after a birthday party for Star Wars creator, George Lucas, she shared a kiss with her co-star, Harrison. That lip lock led to a three-month affair.

Han Solo and Princess Leia fans went wild that day as their longtime dreams became a long-awaited reality. Carrie was 19 at the time of the affair, and Harrison was 33! She said that although she was “so inexperienced,” she felt comfortable with Harrison since she “trusted something about him.” The actress, who had kept the secret under wraps for 40 years, revealed “It was so intense,” referring to taking their romance from real-life to the set, and vice versa. “It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend,” Carrie said. Wow.

After a crazy ride through the press, Carrie admitted, Nov. 22 on Good Morning America, that she may have gone too far airing her bedroom secrets. However, she most recently said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Nov. 29, that she was “infatuated” with Harrison when they were secretly together during “Star Wars”. Watch the insane moment, here!

