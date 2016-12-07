Farrah Abraham Says Her ‘Teen Mom’ Co-Stars Are ‘Trashy’: It’s Why MTV Treats Me Better

Courtesy of MTV

Farrah Abraham has a new message for her ‘Teen Mom OG’ co-star, Maci Bookout. Not only does she NOT throw ‘bitch fits,’ as Maci recently claimed, but she said MTV treats her better because the other girls are ‘trashy’ and ‘immature.’ Get more details here!

“I get better treatment because I’m a hardworking business mogul and amazing mother who holds herself with respect and keeps production accountable and always goes above and beyond what is asked,” Farrah Abraham, 25, told Us Weekly during a discussion about her Teen Mom OG co-stars and why MTV treats her better than them, as Maci Bookout claimed during the Dec. 5 reunion special. “And I stay above the trash they have on the show. Sadly, the girls are not taken seriously because of how they conduct themselves, and they’re to blame, not me.”

“Maci, Catelynn [Lowry] and Amber [Portwood] conduct themselves unprofessionally, disrespectfully and immaturely. Since 16 and Pregnant, Amber has tried to fight me, and Maci and Catelynn have been jealous,” she added. Oh snap!

Farrah’s latest comments are in response to remarks made by Maci at the end of the Teen Mom OG reunion special on Dec. 5. When Dr. Drew invited all the girls — sans Farrah — back on stage, Maci said she came in early because Farrah threw a “bitch fit” and ended up leaving. Maci said she felt like MTV treats Farrah a lot better than her, Catelynn and Amber.

And to that, Farrah said, “I don’t ever have ‘bitch fits.’ It’s clear only Maci, Amber and Catelynn do about me.” Interesting. Very, very interesting.

