Yikes! It seems the drama between Caitlyn Jenner & the Kardashian fam just never ends. And while the birth of Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream had the potential to bring them closer than ever, a new report claims it’s actually had the opposite effect! In fact, Rob has reportedly banned Cait from being around his baby girl, which has left Cait totally ‘heartbroken.’

And the feud continues! Rob Kardashian, 29, apparently doesn’t want ANYTHING to do with his former father-figure Caitlyn Jenner, 67, and he also doesn’t want his newborn daughter Dream Kardashian, to have anything to do with Cait either! After all, a new report by OK! magazine claims Rob has put a ban on Caitlyn, refusing her access to baby Dream. And while the infant was born nearly a month ago, Cait has still yet to even meet the little cutie!

“Cait is heartbroken over this,” an insider for the mag reportedly revealed. “She helped raise Rob from the time he was four, and she was so excited about seeing him with baby Dream. She’s taking it very personally.” However, the father-of-one apparently insists that it isn’t personal at all. “He says he can’t deal with the circus that follows her,” the source continued. But the TRUTH is, “he doesn’t consider Caitlyn family anymore.”

Apparently after Cait divorced his mom Kris Jenner, 61, in 2015, everything “changed.” And sadly Rob isn’t the only Kardashian to edge Caitlyn out. “No one in the family is responding to her messages,” the insider concluded. “She hoped the baby would change that, but she still feels like an outsider.” We don’t see this changing anytime soon either!

After all, Cait was reportedly even shunned at her own daughter, Kendall Jenner‘s, 21st birthday party! “It didn’t seem like [Caitlyn] was warmly welcomed … it was super awkward,” a source told Page Six of the Nov. 2 affair. Yikes! We also have heard reports that politics have completely torn the family apart, Caitlyn being a staunch Republican with the rest of the fam vocally supporting Hillary Clinton.

But either way, we feel bad that baby Dream has to suffer as a result of her famous family’s feud. The little one deserves to get to know her grandparent, don’t you think?

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Rob truly banned Cait from seeing her grandchild? Would you be surprised if he did?

