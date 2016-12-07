Melania Trump’s Still Taking Barron To School & To Dinner After Donald’s Election Win

REX/Shutterstock

Melania Trump may be the next First Lady of the U.S., but that doesn’t mean she’s above picking her 10-year-old son Barron up from school or taking him out to one-on-one dinners. Still refusing to hire a nanny, the former model remains highly focused on Barron — so much so that, in an effort to normalize their lives as much as possible, they will NOT be moving to D.C.

While Melania Trump, 46, will soon have a whole list of First-Lady duties to tend to, her main priority will reportedly ALWAYS be her and Donald Trump‘s, 70, son Barron, 10. “Barron is the priority for now,” the former model told US Weekly back in January. And, according, to the publication, her priorities are not about to change anytime soon. In fact, Melania and Barron’s lives have barely changed since Donald won the November election!

Just last month, on Nov. 17, the two dined together in NYC, according to the media outlet, and they reportedly had an amazing time together over Italian cuisine. As a team of secret service agents overlooked the outing, Melania and Barron munched on focaccia, pasta, and prosciutto-topped pizza at an intimate table inside Serafina, one of Melania’s favorite Manhattan restaurants.

“They talked the entire time,” an US source revealed of the pair’s hourlong meal. “She was doting on him.” Aw! We love that Melania is such a hands-on mom and intends on staying that way despite her husband’s impending presidency. But sharing cozy meals in public together isn’t the only thing Melania and Barron do. She also reportedly picks him from school every day.

“I’m very involved in his life,” she told the media outlet. And it shows! She even ventures to the Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School on the Upper West Side for Barron’s drop-offs, pickups, and school events. Pretty impressive, right? Melania “is almost always there,” one local told the mag. “She’s always very sweet, very kind.”

And to prove her devotion to her son even further, Melania and Barron will not be moving into the White House come 2017. “It was her decision not to move Barron to the White House,” a family friend told the magazine. Instead, the two will remain in their triplex penthouse in NYC’s Trump Tower so he can finish the school year. “She was adamant about it.”

