The tables have apparently turned. Angelina Jolie wants to give her relationship with Brad Pitt another shot, according to a new report, Dec. 7! The actress is reportedly missing Brad so bad that she’s having second thoughts about their split. She’s especially lonely after his Thanksgiving absence with their family, the report claims. Get the sad details.

Brad Pitt, 52, and Angelina Jolie, 41, are still in the midst of a reported nasty custody battle, however, the actress is getting all the feels of what used to be according to Star magazine, Dec. 7. After Angie reportedly shunned Brad away from her LA Thanksgiving with their six children, she allegedly felt lonely without him there. “After 12 years together, they had a very special bond, and Angie’s asking herself if she’s thrown away what could have been a lifetime of happiness with one rash move,” a source told the mag. Brad and Angie’s divorce and custody debacle has “turned into a very low and very hurtful experience for her.” This is so sad.

After Brad reportedly escaped to Turks and Caicos to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with friend, Nov. 24, his missing presence was a “painful” reminder of how much Angie has lost, according to the mag. “I don’t doubt that she’s telling herself over and over, ‘I made a huge mistake!'”, their source admitted. “I think that Angie has also come to the realization that she had the perfect family unit with Brad and the children, and that he really was a terrific person.” Wow.

As for Angie’s take on Brad’s reported romance with Kate Hudson, 37 — “That’s been a very bitter pill for her to swallow. I heard she even slipped in a moment of weakness and admitted, “I want Brad back!”, the insider claims. WHAT?!

This is certainly a shocking turn of events, seeing as other reports are claiming the two are knee deep in a nasty custody battle, and may be headed for court! Although Star claims she misses Brad’s “support” as a “full-time dad,” that may not be the case. As of Dec. 7, Brad is reportedly demanding an “emergency hearing” after he filed documents [Dec. 6] in an LA family court, according to TMZ. The actor’s goal is to allegedly keep the custody dealings of their six children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 — private. He’s reportedly looking for a judge to agree to “seal all documents” in order to “thwart her from further damaging their children by airing their dirty laundry in public.” This can’t be good.

Angie reportedly filed docs, Dec. 5, to only allow Brad to see his children if a psychologist gives the green light. As you know, in their temporary agreement, Angie currently has sole custody and Brad is allowed monitored visits. But, Angie allegedly took it a step further with the psychologist request, leading Brad to seek his reported “emergency hearing.”

However, Angelina sources claim there are NO such additional documents, adding that the only papers that have been filed are Angie’s divorce docs [from Sept. 2016], that HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY obtained. So, what’s going on here?

Well, Brad sources still insist to TMZ that Angie’s reported decision to file docs requesting a psychologist to sign off on visits for Brad has, “exposed their children to needless pain.” His insiders believe the only reason Angie has made such a move this public, was to, “trash Brad and make the children collateral damage.” HARSH.

Brad and Angie’s emergency hearing is set to take place today, Dec. 7, according to TMZ. And, you know we will keep you updated as this story develops.

