Amy Schumer Slams Haters Who Say She’s Too Overweight To Play ‘Barbie’: ‘I’m Not Fat’

Courtesy of PIRELLI CALENDAR/ANNIE LEIBOVITZ

Take that! Amy Schumer is striking back at haters who claim she’s to heavy to play Barbie in an upcoming live action flick about the iconic doll. Keep reading for her empowering message where she declares she’s not falling victim to fat shaming!

Amy Schumer is not a woman to be bullied, as she put out a super powerful message on her Instagram Dec. 6 where she declared that totally deserves to play curvaceous Barbie, who she called “an important and evolving icon”. The 35-year-old posted a photo of herself rocking a one-piece black swimsuit and asked, “Is it fat shaming if you know you’re not fat and have zero shame in your game? I don’t think so.” Preach it lady! “I am strong and proud of how I live my life and say what I mean and fight for what I believe in and I have a blast doing it with the people I love. Where’s the shame? It’s not there,” she added.

She praised her fans that came to her side after getting bullied over Barbie, telling them, “Thanks to everyone for the kind words and support and again my deepest sympathy goes out to the trolls who are in more pain than we will ever understand. I want to thank them for making it so evident that I am a great choice.” As for the creeps who came at her about her weight, she told everyone “We need to laugh at the haters and sympathize with them. They can scream as loud as they want. We can’t hear them because we are getting s**t done.” Amen to that Amy! We can’t wait to see your hilarious take on Barbie and know it will be amazing!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Amy is a good choice to play Barbie? Do you think its cruel that she’s been fat shamed about it?

