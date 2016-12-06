Maci Bookout Quitting ‘Teen Mom OG’ After Farrah & Amber’s Fight? ‘I’m Leaving’

Image Courtesy of MTV

Uh oh! Farrah and Amber’s explosive fight on the ‘Teen Mom OG’ reunion special this past Monday, Dec. 5, may have led to a cast member quitting the show — and this person is neither Farrah nor Amber. Nope — it’s actually Maci that ripped her mic off, stormed off stage and told Dr. Drew she’s ‘done’ with the show. So is she gone for good?

At this time, it’s not exactly clear who will or won’t be returning for the next season of Teen Mom OG, but Maci Bookout made it very clear on the Dec. 5 reunion special that she’s fed up with Farrah Abraham‘s shenanigans. Maci got so upset after Farrah’s fight with Amber Portwood that she actually refused to film anymore scenes with Dr. Drew.

When Dr. Drew brought all the girls back out on stage to close show — everyone except Farrah Abraham, that is — Maci cut him off.

“Dr. Drew, before you start — so why is our other cast member not here?” she asked. Clearly, she was upset that Farrah didn’t have to follow the “rules” and come out on stage one last time.

“Um, I don’t know. I can get you a specific answer,” he said, before she added, “I don’t really want a specific answer, but in my opinion, and what I’ve gone through today — I was called early this morning because apparently, our other cast member, who on stage was saying very terrible things about people who were not on the stage to defend themselves… And so since she’s not here, I feel like I can say things without her here to defend herself.”

Then, when Dr. Drew tried interjecting, Macy said, “Hold on. Hold on. I came in early because she had a ‘bitch fit.’ I came in early to take her spot. And I have done this for the last six, seven, eight years. I came in early so that I could leave early. And I didn’t get to leave early because I was on Farrah’s time. So if Farrah gets to leave whenever she wants to, and this is nothing against you — I thank you for your time. I know you have a very hard job. This is nothing against you, and I thank the audience. Thank you so much for being here and supporting us, but I’m not going to be on Farrah’s time anymore. So if Farrah can leave when she wants to leave, I’m leaving.”

“You’re leaving now?” he asked.

“Yes, I am,” she responded.

And with that, Maci, Catelynn and Amber walked off stage, ripped off their mics and said their goodbyes to the production team.

