Jaden Smith Dating Ex Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods? Is He Split From Sarah Snyder?

Hot new couple alert?! Jaden Smith and Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woodsarrived at a fashion even together as a couple, according to a new report, and now we’re wondering whether he’s split from Sarah Snyder! We have all the details, here.

Jaden Smith, 18, and Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Jordyn Woods, 18, stepped out together on Dec. 5 at the 2016 Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall, where he scored the coveted New Fashion Icon Award. The sexy duo came to the big event as a couple, according to MediaTakeOut. Wow! To say we are so shocked is an understatement, because we thought he was still dating Sarah Snyder, 21! But as the old saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words, and Jaden and Jordyn look seriously adorable together in the photo, smiling widely and laughing.

Okay, so we HAVE to wonder what’s really going on between the two of them and if they’re really Hollywood’s hottest new couple. After all, back in Sept. 2016, Jaden was spotted kissing Sarah during a grocery shopping trip in Los Angeles, looking more in love than ever before! After they arrived at the organic shop, Jaden wrapped his arms around her and gave her a sweet kiss as she held onto him. Seriously, they looked SO happy and cute together! And back in Aug., the pair sat together at the MTV Video Music Awards and even wore matching shirts while kissing at the show.

Still, despite their adorable outings together, rumors swirled on Aug. 2 that she had been cheating on Jaden with photographer Gunner Stahl, after a picture surfaced of the model and him seemingly in bed together. However, Jaden and Sarah’s subsequent outings together shortly after made it seem like everything between them was great, so now we’re wondering where Jordyn fits in! Is it possible that Sarah and Jaden quietly split?

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Jaden and Jordyn are really dating? Or do you think he is still with Sarah? Let us know below.

