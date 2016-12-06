Farrah Abraham Considering ‘Legal Action’ To Shut-Up ‘S**t-Talking’ Amber Portwood

Image Courtesy of MTV

Oh boy. Farrah Abraham may pressing charges against Amber Portwood after their explosive and violent fight on the Dec. 5 reunion special of ‘Teen Mom OG.’ HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned Farrah wants to slap Amber with a ‘cease and desist’ order.

“It looks like Amber [Portwood] is embarrassed from all her s**t-talking and stupid videos she posted about the reunion. Farrah [Abraham] and Amber have not spoken since the taping of the reunion special. Farrah thinks that Amber is a criminal and is considering taking legal action and slapping Amber with a cease and desist for all of her slander and lies,” a source close to Farrah Abraham tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Wow — this sounds serious! We knew the fight was explosive — anyone who watched the Teen Mom OG special could see that — but we had no idea Farrah would take legal action against Amber.

As you know, Amber nearly punched Farrah during the Dec. 5 special, but it was filmed weeks ago, and since then, Amber has been spewing hate about Farrah on social media. Honestly, they both have about each other, but Farrah’s the one who wants to press charges.

And Farrah’s not the only one who may be pressing charges. She told Us Weekly that her dad may also be taking legal action. “MTV is covering the costs to fix my dad’s hearing aids, as well as all leg injuries and other bills and casts that were requested by my dad’s lawyer since MTV knew and put my family around criminals and the instigated fight,” she said. “MTV is diligently keeping my dad happy so they hope my dad won’t press charges but has every right to.”

If you recall, Amber’s boyfriend Matt knocked Farrah’s dad to the floor during the massive scuffle.

