Blake Shelton: New Single About Gwen Stefani — ‘When I’m With Her, No One Notices Me’

NBC

Blake Shelton revealed that his new single, “A Guy With A Girl,” is about girlfriend Gwen Stefani, gushing over her before his performance on ‘The Voice!’ We have all the details, here.

SO sweet! Blake Shelton, 40, confirmed that his new single, “A Guy With A Girl,” is about girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 47, and we cannot wait to hear him perform it on The Voice! “You know how it is, when you’re in a supermarket or something with her — nobody notices me – she’s GWEN STEFANI!” the country heartthrob told Access Hollywood on Dec. 6. And not only that, but the “Honey Bee” singer also gushed over the No Doubt singer and revealed he loves when she’s in the audience of his show The Voice. “She’s like Santa Claus, she knows when I’ve been bad!” he joked. Seriously, could the two of them get any cuter?!

The singers, who have dated since Oct. 2015, are more in love than ever before. In fact, Gwen stepped out on Dec. 4 with what definitely looked like a hickey on her neck! She showed off the bright pink mark for the world to see, making it very clear that the sexy couple is going strong after a year of dating!

Meanwhile, let’s not forget that the two celebrated Thanksgiving together and shared a super sweet kiss during their dinner! And not only that, but Blake also gushed over Gwen during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres recently. “She is literally maybe the most normal person that I’ve ever met in my life. It’s been good for me to be with somebody that’s so grounded and just a good human being with a great heart,” he said. It’s no wonder why his new song is about her, and we can’t wait to hear it!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited that Blake’s new single is about Gwen? Let us know below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.