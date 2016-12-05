Tiny Slams T.I. Over Floyd Mayweather Rumors: You’ve Hurt Me ‘For Years’

REX Shutterstock

Uh oh. Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris just went OFF on her husband, T.I., in a Facebook post where she blasts him for being upset that she had a ‘friendly’ dance with his enemy, Floyd Mayweather.

Tameka Harris, 41, best known as “Tiny” and rapper T.I.‘s longtime wife, is no longer keeping the lid on their marriage drama. Sadly, it seems the couple who have been together since 2002 are having some serious issues over a video of Tiny dancing with Floyd Mayweather, 39. It’s no secret that T.I. and Floyd do not get along, and apparently the rapper is extremely upset with his wife for getting a little too “friendly” with the fighter at a recent party. Yikes.

“When a woman’s fed up… For years i’ve been the one getting hurt, but now that a lil video done surfaced with me having a friendly dance , he’s mad?? Why? Yes, he’s my husband but damn can I not have a male friend?! Tip can’t be the only male friend I associate myself with just like I know I ain’t the only Female he associate hisself [sic] with so… It is what it is..,” Tiny wrote on her Facebook page on Sunday night, December 4, at around 10pm. Talk about putting her hubby on blast! But the next day, Tiny put out a tweet claiming she had been hacked! ” She sent out a tweet that read, “Hey guys that Facebook page is not my page..it is fake. Not sure how they got verified but we are dealing with it now to be taking down,” and her rep tells HollywoodLife.com that in fact the post was fake and it has been removed.

For those of you who didn’t get to see the video of Tiny and Floyd dancing together, check it out below:

👀 #tiny #floydmayweather (video @hollywoodunlocked) A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Nov 28, 2016 at 2:32pm PST

There has been a lot of trouble between Tiny, T.I., and Floyd for years, but this time it seems like things are finally taking a toll on Tiny and T.I.’s marriage. In July 2014, Floyd claimed that he has had sex with Tiny, which many believe led to the nasty brawl between the two men earlier that same year in May.

Even more upsetting is that T.I. and Tiny blasted rumors there was trouble in paradise in August 2016, just a few months before the dancing video surfaced online. They have three children together — Major, 8, King, 11, and Heiress, 10 months — so hopefully these two can work things out for the sake of their family.

