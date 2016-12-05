Marion Cotillard V. The Hamburglar — Who Rocked Stripes Better? VOTE

REX/Shutterstock

Marion Cotillard arrived at a photocall for her new film, ‘Assassin’s Creed,’ in Paris on Dec. 5th. The stunning actress opted to wear quite the maternity look & we couldn’t help but notice her resemblance to none other than, the Hamburglar! Who do you think rocked the striped ensemble better? VOTE.

Marion Cotillard, 41, arrived at the Dec. 5th Paris photocall for her new flick, Assassin’s Creed, when she shocked us all on the red carpet. While we usually love Marion’s style, she really dropped the ball with this look and we are seeing a serious resemblance to the McDonald’s Hamburglar — are you guys?

The pregnant actress has been doing a ton of press lately for all of her upcoming films, and we’ve been loving all of her maternity looks, up until now. She rocked a black and white stripe moo moo with poufy short sleeves to the photocall. The frock had no shape, and instead was one giant balloon.

The dress ended just below her knees and she paired the look with leather black heeled booties. Not only did the dress not have any shape, it looked like it was blown up with air, and from the side it was a giant circle. She tied the look together with stunning diamond earrings and a bold red lip, but that unfortunately, didn’t take away from her dress.

This is the best fashion face-off we’ve ever seen. Marion looks exactly like the McDonald’s Hamburglar, who also rocks a black and white striped ensemble. All Marion is missing is a black eye mask, a top hat, a cape, and red gloves.

This is a tough decision, but who do you think rocked stripes better –Marion or the Hamburglar? VOTE.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.