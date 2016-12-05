Kanye West: Was He Released From The Hospital Too Soon? Expert Speaks

REX Shutterstock

Kanye West was discharged and sent home from the UCLA Medical Center on Nov. 30, but HollywoodLife.com spoke to a psychiatrist who tells us that the rapper and his doctors may have jumped the gun, releasing him before he could be ‘sufficiently stabilized’. Check it out!

Beverly Hills Psychiatrist Carole Lieberman M.D. tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively: “I can’t believe they let him out! A patient with the symptoms that Kanye West has been exhibiting would need far more than a week to be stabilized sufficiently to return home. Reports indicated that he was paranoid, depressed, psychotic — and perhaps hallucinating — to the point that he needed to be cuffed and sent to the hospital in an ambulance on a 5150 involuntary hold.” Good point!

Dr. Lieberman adds that Kanye’s quick release is also probably due to his celebrity status. “What also undoubtedly happened is that Kanye was treated as a ‘special patient’ because he is a superstar. If it had been John Doe who was hospitalized with Kanye’s symptoms, they would still be in the hospital,” she explains. “This, unfortunately, frequently happens with stars because doctors are intimidated by them or want to curry favor with them, so they make exceptions for them. This ends up hurting the ‘special patient’ in the long run.” Let’s hope that doesn’t happen!

As for how the 5150 hold was lifted? “What may have happened is that his doctors, or a representative of the court, decided that he was no longer ‘holdable’ on a 5150 involuntary hold because they thought he was no longer an immediate danger to himself or others,” Dr. Lieberman says. “However, this is a very precarious decision to make.”

Finally, Dr. Lieberman recommends an immediate trip to rehab for Kanye — not simply resting at home, which he’s currently doing, according to various reports. “If they were able to diagnose Kanye’s underlying psychiatric disorder during this short time, it would most likely be either drug abuse or a manic phase of manic-depressive illness (also called bipolar),” she says. “If it is drug abuse, he should have been shipped off to rehab.”

