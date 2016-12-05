Chloe Moretz Just Got Bangs — See Her Hair Makeover

REX/Shutterstock

Chloe Moretz just got a hair makeover in time for the holidays! The actress took to Instagram over the weekend to show off piece-y bangs, later wearing them parted down the middle to the Trevor Live fundraiser in LA on Dec. 4. Click ahead to get the details on her new bangs hairstyle.

Chloe Moretz is the latest celebrity to make the chop and go for bangs. While celebs like Lucy Hale, Bella Hadid and Chrissy Teigen have recently tried out faux fringe, it seems that Chloe has totally committed to the look by cutting her real hair into bangs.

Gregory Russell was behind Chloe’s new look, adding layers to her shoulder-length lob cut and feathered bangs. For her Trevor Live appearance, Gregory styled Chloe’s longer fringe parted down the middle with undone waves throughout the rest of her hair.

The 19-year-old star first brought her fringe to our attention when she posted the below pic with actress Zoey Deutch to her Instagram. Wearing her new cut with a bit of texture, Chloe’s new bangs were blown out straight across her forehead, skimming well past her brow bones.

Have a very Merry DeutchEtz-Mas everyone A photo posted by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Dec 4, 2016 at 2:47pm PST

Bangs and layers weren’t the only additions to her winter hair makeover. Chloe also went blonder thanks to colorist Lorri Goddard, who brightened up Chloe’s blond locks all over, leaving her roots dark.

To put the focus on her new hair, Chloe kept her makeup minimal for the Trevor Live fundraiser event. Makeup artist Mai Quynh focused on pink makeup shades that tied into her black and pink floral velvet suit, giving Chloe a stained lip and flushed cheeks.



