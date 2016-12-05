College Football 2016 Bowl Game Schedule: Find Out When Your Fave Teams Are Playing

For sports fans, the holiday season is not about fancy colored lights or ugly sweaters: it’s football! Clemson, Alabama, Washington and Ohio State will clash in the College Football Playoffs, but there are 41 other bowl games going on. Click to find out when your favorite team plays!
There are 41 bowl games set for the NCAA football post season, with four teams clashing for the College Football national championship. The no. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide will meet the No. 4 Washington Huskies in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31, while the No. 2 Clemson Tigers look to claw up the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl, also on Dec. 31. The winners of those two bowls will meet in the College Football final on Jan. 9.
The Crimson Tide is the only undefeated team in the post-season, going 13-0 to secure their top seed. They finished the regular season, demolishing Florida, 54-16, according ESPN. Clemson, who lost the national championship to Alabama last season, finished their 12-1 season by beating Virginia Tech, 42-35. Will Alabama roll onto another finals? If they do, will Clemson meet them for the rematch?
There are so many bowl games throughout the months of December and January. Everything from the Cure Bowl to the Poinsettia Bowl, including the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Sugar Bowl. Check out the schedule below (courtesy of USA Today.)
Dec. 17
New Mexico Bowl
New Mexico vs. Texas-San Antonio, Albuquerque, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Las Vegas Bowl
Houston vs. San Diego State, Las Vegas, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Camelia Bowl
Toledo vs. Appalachian State, Montgomery, Ala., 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl
Arkansas State vs. Central Florida, Orlando, 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
New Orleans Bowl
Southern Mississippi vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, New Orleans, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 19
Miami Beach Bowl
Tulsa vs. Central Michigan, Miami, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 20
Boca Raton Bowl
Memphis vs. Western Kentucky, Boca Raton, Fla., 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 21
Poinsettia Bowl
BYU vs. Wyoming, San Diego, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 22
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Idaho vs. Colorado State, Boise, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 23
Bahamas Bowl
Old Dominion vs. Eastern Michigan, Nassau, Bahamas, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Armed Forces Bowl
Navy vs. Louisiana Tech, Fort Worth, Texas, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dollar General Bowl
Ohio vs. Troy, Mobile, Ala., 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
Middle Tennessee vs. Hawaii, Honolulu, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 26
St. Petersburg Bowl
Mississippi State vs. Miami (Ohio), St. Petersburg, Fla., 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
Boston College vs. Maryland, Detroit, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Independence Bowl
North Carolina State vs. Vanderbilt, Shreveport, La., 5 p.m. (ESPN2)
Dec. 27
Heart of Dallas Bowl
North Texas vs. Army, noon (ESPN)
Military Bowl
Wake Forest vs. Temple, Annapolis, Md., 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
Minnesota vs. Washington State, San Diego, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 27
Cactus Bowl
Baylor vs. Boise State, Phoenix, 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 28
Pinstripe Bowl
Pittsburgh vs. Northwestern, Bronx, N.Y., 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Russell Athletic Bowl
Miami (Fla.) vs. West Virginia, Orlando, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 28
Foster Farms Bowl
Indiana vs. Utah, Santa Clara, Calif., 8:30 p.m. (FOX)
Texas Bowl
Kansas State vs. Texas A&M, Houston, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 29
Birmingham Bowl
South Florida vs. South Carolina, Birmingham, Ala., 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Belk Bowl
Virginia Tech vs. Arkansas, Charlotte, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Alamo Bowl
Oklahoma State vs. Colorado, San Antonio, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 30
Liberty Bowl
TCU vs. Georgia, Memphis, Tenn., Noon (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
North Carolina vs. Stanford, El Paso, Texas, 2 p.m. (CBS)
Music City Bowl
Nebraska vs. Tennessee, Nashville, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
South Alabama vs. Air Force, Tucson, Ariz., 5:30 p.m. (ASN)
Orange Bowl
Florida State vs. Michigan, Miami Gardens, Fla., 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Dec. 31
Citrus Bowl
Louisville vs. LSU, Orlando, 11 a.m. (ABC)
TaxSlayer Bowl
Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky, Jacksonville, Fla., 11 a.m. (ESPN)
CFP Semifinal: Peach Bowl
Alabama vs. Washington, Atlanta, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
CFP Semifinal: Fiesta Bowl
Clemson vs. Ohio State, Glendale, Ariz., 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 2
Outback Bowl
Iowa vs. Florida, Tampa, 1 p.m. (ABC)
Cotton Bowl Classic
Wisconsin vs. Western Michigan, Arlington, Texas, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Rose Bowl Game
Penn State vs. Southern California, Pasadena, Calif., 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl
Oklahoma vs. Auburn, New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 9
National Championship Game: Semifinal winners, Tampa, Fla., 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Wow! That’s quite a lot of football. HollywoodLifers, which games are you most excited to watch? Who do you think will win the national title?
