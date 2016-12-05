College Football 2016 Bowl Game Schedule: Find Out When Your Fave Teams Are Playing

Rex/Shutterstock

For sports fans, the holiday season is not about fancy colored lights or ugly sweaters: it’s football! Clemson, Alabama, Washington and Ohio State will clash in the College Football Playoffs, but there are 41 other bowl games going on. Click to find out when your favorite team plays!

There are 41 bowl games set for the NCAA football post season, with four teams clashing for the College Football national championship. The no. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide will meet the No. 4 Washington Huskies in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31, while the No. 2 Clemson Tigers look to claw up the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl, also on Dec. 31. The winners of those two bowls will meet in the College Football final on Jan. 9.

The Crimson Tide is the only undefeated team in the post-season, going 13-0 to secure their top seed. They finished the regular season, demolishing Florida, 54-16, according ESPN. Clemson, who lost the national championship to Alabama last season, finished their 12-1 season by beating Virginia Tech, 42-35. Will Alabama roll onto another finals? If they do, will Clemson meet them for the rematch?

There are so many bowl games throughout the months of December and January. Everything from the Cure Bowl to the Poinsettia Bowl, including the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Sugar Bowl. Check out the schedule below (courtesy of USA Today.)

Dec. 17

New Mexico Bowl

New Mexico vs. Texas-San Antonio, Albuquerque, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl

Houston vs. San Diego State, Las Vegas, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Camelia Bowl

Toledo vs. Appalachian State, Montgomery, Ala., 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl

Arkansas State vs. Central Florida, Orlando, 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

New Orleans Bowl

Southern Mississippi vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, New Orleans, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 19

Miami Beach Bowl

Tulsa vs. Central Michigan, Miami, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 20

Boca Raton Bowl

Memphis vs. Western Kentucky, Boca Raton, Fla., 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 21

Poinsettia Bowl

BYU vs. Wyoming, San Diego, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Idaho vs. Colorado State, Boise, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 23

Bahamas Bowl

Old Dominion vs. Eastern Michigan, Nassau, Bahamas, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl

Navy vs. Louisiana Tech, Fort Worth, Texas, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dollar General Bowl

Ohio vs. Troy, Mobile, Ala., 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl

Middle Tennessee vs. Hawaii, Honolulu, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 26

St. Petersburg Bowl

Mississippi State vs. Miami (Ohio), St. Petersburg, Fla., 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

Boston College vs. Maryland, Detroit, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Independence Bowl

North Carolina State vs. Vanderbilt, Shreveport, La., 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Dec. 27

Heart of Dallas Bowl

North Texas vs. Army, noon (ESPN)

Military Bowl

Wake Forest vs. Temple, Annapolis, Md., 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

Minnesota vs. Washington State, San Diego, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 27

Cactus Bowl

Baylor vs. Boise State, Phoenix, 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 28

Pinstripe Bowl

Pittsburgh vs. Northwestern, Bronx, N.Y., 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Russell Athletic Bowl

Miami (Fla.) vs. West Virginia, Orlando, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 28

Foster Farms Bowl

Indiana vs. Utah, Santa Clara, Calif., 8:30 p.m. (FOX)

Texas Bowl

Kansas State vs. Texas A&M, Houston, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 29

Birmingham Bowl

South Florida vs. South Carolina, Birmingham, Ala., 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Belk Bowl

Virginia Tech vs. Arkansas, Charlotte, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl

Oklahoma State vs. Colorado, San Antonio, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 30

Liberty Bowl

TCU vs. Georgia, Memphis, Tenn., Noon (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

North Carolina vs. Stanford, El Paso, Texas, 2 p.m. (CBS)

Music City Bowl

Nebraska vs. Tennessee, Nashville, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

South Alabama vs. Air Force, Tucson, Ariz., 5:30 p.m. (ASN)

Orange Bowl

Florida State vs. Michigan, Miami Gardens, Fla., 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 31

Citrus Bowl

Louisville vs. LSU, Orlando, 11 a.m. (ABC)

TaxSlayer Bowl

Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky, Jacksonville, Fla., 11 a.m. (ESPN)

CFP Semifinal: Peach Bowl

Alabama vs. Washington, Atlanta, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

CFP Semifinal: Fiesta Bowl

Clemson vs. Ohio State, Glendale, Ariz., 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 2

Outback Bowl

Iowa vs. Florida, Tampa, 1 p.m. (ABC)

Cotton Bowl Classic

Wisconsin vs. Western Michigan, Arlington, Texas, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Rose Bowl Game

Penn State vs. Southern California, Pasadena, Calif., 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl

Oklahoma vs. Auburn, New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 9

National Championship Game: Semifinal winners, Tampa, Fla., 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wow! That’s quite a lot of football. HollywoodLifers, which games are you most excited to watch? Who do you think will win the national title?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.