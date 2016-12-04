‘Westworld’ Recap: [SPOILER] Reaches The End Of The Maze

Image Courtesy of HBO

Everyone is headed in different directions in the season 1 finale of ‘Westworld,’ but they all end up exactly where they are supposed to be by the Dec. 4 episode’s end. And, as promised, the violent delights of the season had violent ends. They just may not have been the ‘ends’ you thought they would be.

This episode really ended in a bang. A shot heard round the world. Okay, done with the gun metaphors, now to the point. We did not see those final moments coming. But come they did and it was well worth the super-sized 90 minute finale to get to them, because every single second of this week’s episode was jam-packed with answers. But the biggest thing the “Bicameral Mind” gave us was an ending that opened up a new world for our dear Hosts. And, surely, an explosive season 2. But before we get trigger happy and go to the moment that shocked us all (okay, we’re really done with the puns now) let’s retrace our loop.

At the beginning of the episode we see Dolores (Evan Rachel Woods)’ first moments. No, not the weird ones she used to have when she woke up in bed every day on that farm. Her first actual moments “alive” after Arnold (Jeffrey Wright) brought her online. It is a sweet moment, cut short when we realize it’s a memory of Dolores’ and she’s in the present being forced to shave the Man in Black a.k.a. MIB (Ed Harris) while he waxes on about The Maze.

If you’ll remember, last week he found her in the town with the church after she had a major breakthrough and remembered she killed Arnold. MIB comments on how it is fitting that she is the one who will take him to The Maze because she was always “obsessed with this place.” She argues with him that she’s never been to this town, but he says she has. She even brought him there, it was just covered in sand then, he says. When MIB mentions that he thought it was a glitch in her programming, but that Arnold didn’t make mistakes, Dolores remembers The Maze. It’s a game Arnold wanted her to play. Okay, now we’re getting somewhere.

When we check in with William (Jimmi Simpson), he’s hellbent on finding Dolores and he’s lassoed Logan (Ben Barnes) and is dragging him around behind his horse much like MIB did to Lawrence (Clifton Collins Jr.) in the present day. Weird, coincidence right? But of course, we’re almost 100 percent sure we’re in a past timeline right now, so it only makes sense that William could be going to look for — Lawrence! That’s right, he’s hoping the man who helped him and Dolores out before will help him find her now. And, did we mention Logan is completely over the park at this point? He wants to go home like, yesterday.

Then we see Teddy (James Marsden) heading in to town on that train, the same way he did in the very first episode. Only this time we know he’s died over 1,000 times. But this time something is different. The music slows and he hears someone whisper “remember,” as he sees dead bodies appear everywhere and Dolores walking around them. A man stumbles into Teddy and shakes him back from his haunting memory. Startled, he fires off a few rounds and then hops back on the train headed out of town. No idea where he’s going, but we’ll get back to that.

Back in the past, a long, long time ago, we see Dolores head toward that same church in the town she claims to have never been in before (liar) where Arnold is sitting in a pew. “I know where your maze ends,” she says to him with a smile as she leads him out to the church graveyard. Switching to the present, we see Dolores show MIB that same graveyard. She recalls the riddle that lead her to the end of The Maze. “It ends in a place I’ve never been, a thing I’ll never do,” she says, as she stands over her own grave. Because she’s never been dead. Because she never will be able to die. Bravo, Dolores. Excellent deductive skills.

In the present, she digs into the ground at her grave and pulls out a little round wooden box. It’s a toy maze. The Maze. For reals? According to Arnold, in the past, yes. She asks what it means, and he explains that when he tried to bring her to consciousness, he was never able to because he kept trying to bring her upward through memory and improvisation. But then he realized it’s not an upward journey, like a pyramid. It’s an inward journey, like a maze. “Do you understand now Dolores what the center represents? Who’s voice I want you to hear?” Arnold asks her. “I’m sorry, I’m trying. But I don’t understand.” Arnold looks disappointed but he says it’s alright, they have to go tell Dr. Ford (Anthony Hopkins) she’s alive and so they can’t open the park. Ya, that’s gonna go GREAT.

Of course it didn’t. They fought and Ford said he doesn’t believe Dolores is conscious and that humans would only see the Hosts as enemies. But, instead of wiping Dolores memory, which Arnold says would be “a living hell” because once she’s found The Maze she’ll find it again, they “can break the loop before it begins.” Intriguing. “But for that I need you to do something for me. I need you to kill all the other Hosts,” Arnold tells her. Wait, WHAT? Ya, Arnold says they can’t allow Ford to open the park, so this is what they have to do. He thinks Teddy will help her out, and together they will destroy the place. Cool?

Obviously, in the present, MIB is PISSED about this toy maze thing. This is The Maze? Seriously? This is what he’s been hunting for? Nope. Not having it. He starts flipping out on Dolores demanding to know where The Maze is. He has the majority share in this place (ya, that’s news) and it feels more real than the real world and he NEEDS to find that maze. He wants that “one true thing.” Dolores says she’s found someone true, someone who loves her. And his path will lead him back to her and when he finds her he’ll kill him. MIB just smiles at her like she has no idea what she’s talking about.

Back inside HQ, Charlotte (Tessa Thompson) and Lee (Simon Quarterman) are waiting for the Delos Destinations board to arrive. Charlotte says that after tonight Lee will be able to do what he wants, as long as it’s simpler and more manageable. “This place is complicated enough as it is,” Charlotte says. Anyone pick up on that inside joke? Just me? Okay. Then Charlotte comes into Ford’s office to tell him the board has taken a vote, and the results were unanimous. He’s going to announce his retirement tonight after he introduces his new narrative. He asks if she’s scared he’ll smash up all his toys and go home now that she’s ousting him. But she says she knows him and he won’t do that to his creation. Okay, Charlotte. It’s that simple.

Meanwhile Maeve (Thandie Newton) wakes herself up in the lab (what else is new?) and makes some changes to the park’s security system and her “friends,” Armistice (Ingrid Bolsø Berdal) and Hector (Rodrigo Santoro), who are asleep in the lab. The two are quickly awakened, and while Armistice bites off the finger of the tech who was working on her, Hector slits the throat of the lab guy near him. Maeve enters with Felix (Leonardo Nam) (oh, Felix, how she roped you into this I will never know). She tells them all the goal is to escape. She wants to see “their” world. But before they take off on their mission, Sylvester (Ptolemy Slocum) reveals that someone named Arnold was the one who revised Maeve’s programming so she could wake herself up out of sleep mode. Maeve doesn’t know who that is, but she knows someone who does. Who could it be? Stay tuned!

Dolores struggles and struggles with MIB as he explains to her that no one is coming for her. But she insists her love is. “William will find me,” she cries. Oh. My. God. The look on his face. “Well I’ll be damned, Dolores. You do remember some things don’t you?” Then MIB regales us with the story of a guest named “William.” He didn’t know how to fight, he just learned how to because he was looking for Dolores. He retraced his steps trying to find her, but she was gone. We see William pull out a knife and stab an (already dead) guy in the neck and totally freak out tied up Logan. MIB says William went further and further out into the park looking for her, but she wasn’t there.

William and Logan get to the edge of the park, where Logan is now tied naked to a horse (classy) and William is looking seriously intense. He thinks this place is remarkable and he’s going to make sure their company increases its holdings in it because Westworld is the future. At those words Logan freaks out. “Delos is my company!” Whoa! His family owns Delos? Get out of town! William decides he wants to take over Logan’s role and sends him off alone on the horse to look absolutely insane to anyone who finds him.

William still couldn’t get Dolores out of his head. He just kept looking for her, worried she was out there alone, and afraid. He knew he’d find her and eventually he did. Right back where it started. You see Dolores reset on her loop in Sweetwater and talking to a new guest. William looks heartbroken and as he places a BLACK HAT on his head in the past, in the present Dolores says “William.” (Let’s all breathe and say in unison, “We knew it,” and move on.)

So, now that MIB has told his sad tale, he’s back to asking about The Maze. She tells him it doesn’t belong to him, it wasn’t meant for him. And then, super creepy-like, she says it belongs to someone who has yet to come. Then, these two have the showdown we’ve been waiting to see since the premiere. They totally go at each other and when Dolores finally puts a gun to MIB’s throat he stabs her. Just as he’s saying he’s disappointed in her and that he’ll have to find Wyatt himself, Teddy rides up shooting at him. He scoops up Dolores and takes her off to see “where the mountains meet the sea.” Cause that’s where you go when you have been stabbed.

Maeve’s crew is headed down to the basement in search of Bernard (also Jeffrey Wright), and when they find him and Felix finds out Bernard’s a Host he does a double take wondering if he’s a Host too. Oh, come on now Felix, we don’t have time for this! He fixes Bernard, who asks if this is “now or a memory?” Dude, so many of us are asking the same thing. Maeve tells Bernard to remove her memories, but he says he can’t because memories are the first step to consciousness. Well, that’s just great. When she asks him to look into her programming to find out who first started altering her he asks her when she decided to start doing these things. Apparently, she didn’t. She’s been given a new storyline, “Escape.” Maeve isn’t having it. These are her decisions. She planned this. Let’s go. Okay then!

Back in the park MIB is holding “The Maze” looking super irritated as Ford happens upon him. He wants a real game! “Games aren’t worth playing if your opponents are programmed to lose,” he tells Ford. He wants them to be free to fight back. Ford says he tried to tell him The Maze wasn’t meant for him, it was meant for “them.” But he thinks, however, MIB will find the new narrative more satisfying. Now he needs to get ready for the big shindig with the board!

Teddy takes Dolores to the ocean where she gives a beautiful speech about how they are trapped and there’s an order and purpose to the world and the purpose is to keep them in. But he thinks they can find a way! And then the beauty ends when she dies and we realize they were putting on a show for the board who is all assembled at the waters edge. This is part of Ford’s new narrative, “Journey Into Night.” He tells the techs to take Teddy and clean him up and put Dolores in the “old field lab.” Suspicious?

HQ is now on security lockdown because they’ve FINALLY seen the hosts on the security cameras. Maeve and her crew head through the complex because they are not stopping for anything. They walk into another building with what appear to be samurai soldiers fighting. We’re not even going to try and get into this. This seems like a season 2 thing, especially when Felix says, “It’s complicated.” We’ll leave it at that.

Just as they are making real progress, Armistice gets her arm caught in a door, but urges them to go on without her. She is totally willing to go down fighting. Then, they make it to the elevators, but this is where Maeve tells Hector she won’t be taking him with her. But she does wish him luck against the huge security team headed after him, and they have a really hot kiss. So, not a bad goodbye. She changes in the elevator, as Felix gives her the information she asked for about where her “daughter” is in the park. But she brushes it off like nothing. She tells Felix he’s a terrible human being, as a compliment, and takes off toward the train out of Westworld.

Ford is speaking to Dolores in the field lab when, just as he’d hoped, Bernard shows up. Obviously, Dolores thinks it’s Arnold. And Bernard doesn’t know her. That’s because Ford thought it best to keep them separated because of how things “ended.” Ford explains that he gave Bernard the same back story as Arnold, who’s young son Charlie died. It gave him suffering, his key insight. He even got the idea for The Maze from one of his son’s toys. And the key to unlocking The Maze was a simple update he made to the Hosts called “the reveries.” After that he insisted they couldn’t open the park.

So he altered Dolores, and merged her with a new character they’d been developing — Wyatt. We see Dolores and Teddy shooting up the old church town and then Arnold sitting down to allow Dolores to kill him, because it’s the only way he can keep the park from opening. But, it didn’t work, Ford says. He still opened the park, but he lost his partner. Bernard is angry, saying it was all for nothing then, and that the Hosts now just keep gaining consciousness and Ford keeps rolling them back.

Ford says no, Dolores didn’t pull that trigger. It was Arnold pulling the trigger through her. Or at least that’s how he saw it at the time. He says his mistakes have taken 35 years to correct and leaves her the gun she used to kill Arnold with. “Did you find what you were looking for and do you understand who you will need to become if you ever want to leave this place?” he asks her, before leaving the room. Huh?

Bernard follows Ford out telling him he will lose control of the park one day. Ford explains to Bernard how he realized he was wrong after Arnold died, and that Arnold didn’t know how to save the Hosts, but he does. They needed time to understand their enemy, to become stronger than them. Then he leaves him with The Maze. Meanwhile, Dolores walks into the room where she once sat having chats with Arnold. Slowly, the voice she’s hearing in her head shifts from that of Arnold’s, to her own. And we have awareness people!

Ford is in the middle of his “goodbye” speech to the board at the celebration in the park. He says his new narrative begins with the birth of a new people and the choices they will have to make and the people they will decide to become. As he says this, Maeve gets off the train after seeing a young child, clearly wanting to find her own. Lee goes to look for the Host he was supposed to smuggle out of the park, but every. single. host. in the basement is now gone.

“It begins in a time of war, with a villain named Wyatt. And a killing, this time by choice,” Ford says to the crowd. “It’s gonna be alright Teddy,” Dolores says as she comes up behind her friend. “I understand now. This world doesn’t belong to them. It belongs to us.” And as Robert is ending his speech, we see all of the Hosts come out of the woods and begin to shoot at people. MIB, the crazy man he is, loves it. But all of that pails in comparison to when Dolores walks up behind Ford and pulls the trigger, this time, on her own. Somewhere, Arnold is bawling his eyes out.

