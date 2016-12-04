Ooh la la! Justin Bieber spilled all the tea on his relationship status while sitting down with Ellen DeGeneres for the Dec. 5 episode, revealing who he’s dating and whether or not he’s ever been on the Tinder app! Check out the teaser clip and get all the juicy details on the pop star!

Justin Bieber, 22, will be making his grand return to The Ellen DeGeneres Show for the Dec. 5 episode, marking his 26th appearance. The pop star has obviously formed a pretty close bond with the talk show host, who didn’t waste any time asking the tough questions. Addressing his relationship status, Ellen DeGeneres began, “I’ll get right to it. Who are you dating?” Justin definitely played it cool, responding, “I am not dating anybody. Single. I’m not really looking either.” Wow! She then switched it up by asking if he used the popular dating app Tinder, to which he responded, “I don’t.” On top of that, he’s “not really” ever interested in trying it out.

Ellen continued, “Ok, you sound like you’re in a really good place. You don’t need to be dating right now.” The crooner does give a glimmer of hope for the future by replying, “Not at this very moment.” We’re sure Justin’s not really needing any help in the romantic department, since he’s got plenty of beautiful women always surrounding him. The Biebs and Ellen also discussed his sky-rocketing career and major accomplishments, taking a quick stroll down memory lane. For those who forgot, she gave him a car for his 18th birthday!

Ellen also talked about when he last made an appearance one year ago to announce his Purpose album, which became his biggest of all time! However, that’s not all! The pop star will be announcing his first ever U.S. stadium tour when the show airs, so be sure to check it out! As if that’s not enough of an incentive, he’ll also be performing his hit song “Cold Water.” We can’t wait!

