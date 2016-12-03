Joe McKnight: Ronald Gasser Yelling At Slain Former NFL Star’s Body In Shocking New Pic?

Courtesy of TMZ

A new pic snapped by a witness at the scene of Joe McKnight’s death has raised questions as to whether the shooter, Ronald Gasser, was yelling at the slain football player’s body. Check out the shocking snap of Ronald following the shooting right here.

A very revealing photo of Ronald Gasser was taken just moments after he shot Joe McKnight, and the witness who snapped the pic says Ronald was in fact yelling at Joe’s body after he fired the gun, according to TMZ. The witness says that the gun used to shoot the ex-NFL running back is sitting on Ronald’s blue Infiniti in the photo. The woman who spoke with TMZ says she heard Ronald and Joe arguing on Dec. 1 while she was at a nearby business.

After the witness heard the shots, she says she specifically remembers seeing Ronald standing over Joe’s body. The witness also heard Ronald yelling at Joe, “I told you I was going to f**k you up.” Ronald was allegedly pacing back and forth with the gun in his hand after shooting Joe, according to the witness. Ronald put the gun on the trunk of his car, and then move it to the inside of the car while he waited for the police to arrive at the scene, according to the witness.

Ronald was reportedly cooperative when the cops arrived and told them the gun was inside his car. According to TMZ, officials are clear on the fact that Ronald did not fire a shot when he stood over the NFL star’s body. Ronald was released from custody after the shooting. The authorities are still investigating and looking for more witnesses. The witness who snapped the photo says that she did speak with police who appeared on the scene and that they have her information, but that she hasn’t heard from them since.

