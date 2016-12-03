El Clasico: Fans Freak Out Over Shocking 1-1 Tie Between Real Madrid & Barcelona

REX/Shutterstock

!Ole! For soccer fans, it doesn’t get better than ‘El Clasico,’ and the tie to end all ties just proved that! During the Dec. 3 match between Barcelona and Real Madrid, the game ended in a 1-1 score that had fans going wild on both sides!

For one game, all eyes in the sports world were turned toward Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, as fans across the globe wanted to see the latest installment of this soccer rivalry. Would Lionel Messi, 29, or Cristiano Ronaldo, 31, outscore their bitter enemy in El Clascio? Well, it turns out that the game ended in a shocking tie!

Luis Suarez, 29, shot the first goal of the game for Barcelona bringing the score to 1-0. Then Sergio Ramos, 30, stepped up for Real Madrid with an epic shot to tie the game! What a twist of fate! Fans went seriously insane on both sides! “Three things are certain in life: 1: Death 2: Taxes 3: Luis Suarez scoring against Real Madrid,” Tweeted one fan. “If Sergio Ramos played as if it was the final minute all the time, he’d be the greatest striker the world has ever seen. Madness,” wrote another.

Three things are certain in life:

1: Death

2: Taxes

3: Luis Suárez scoring against Real Madrid — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 3, 2016

No girl played with my feelings like Barcelona just did, i still love my team tho ❤️💙 — Mexican GBE Leader (@vuhsace) December 3, 2016

The score says 1-1 but make no mistake #RealMadrid emerge victorious. 33 games unbeaten in all competitions. Remarkable. #elclasico — Francis Maxwell (@francis_maxwell) December 3, 2016

If Sergio Ramos played as if it was the final minute all the time, he'd be the greatest striker the world has ever seen. Madness. #ElClasico — Arsene's Eyes (@Arsenes_Eyes) December 3, 2016

It’s always magic when Barca battles Los Blancos, which is why everything stops for El Clasico. Thankfully, these teams don’t play once but twice within a calendar year. When they met for the first time in 2016, it was Cristiano who ultimately came out the big winner. ‘The Sultan of the Stepover’ scored the winning goal against Barcelona, handing Real Madrid a 2-1 win and the momentum going into this game. Lionel may be the reigning Ballon d’Or winner, but for that one moment, it was Ronaldo who was king of the world.

However, Messi has since proved why he has earned the Ballon d’Or. During a Champions League game between Barcelona and Manchester City, Messi practically won the match by himself. At the end of the fixture, Barcelona had won by 4-1, with Lionel pulling off an impressive hat-trick. While that extra goal was a nail in Man City’s coffin, it seemed like Leo could have beaten the entire team on his own.

It’s hard to pick out which Messi vs. Ronaldo moment is the greatest of all time. Is it Leo’s solo-goal during the Champions League semifinal in 2011? What about the header that Cristiano nailed in the Copa Del Rey of that year, the shot that was as fast as a cannon ball? It’s hard to pick. Here’s hoping these two continue to provide those jaw-dropping, mind-blowing, oh-my-god-did-you-see-that moments for years to come!

HollywoodLifers, who is your favorite player – Ronaldo or Messi? Do you want Real Madrid to win La Liga or do you think Barcelona is going to take the title?

