Robert Pattinson ‘Super Impressed’ With Kristen Stewart’s ‘Sexy’ ‘Rolling Stones’ Video

After showing off her ultra sexy moves in The Rolling Stones’ new music video, we couldn’t help but wonder what Robert Pattinson thought of Kristen Stewart’s red hot performance. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE inside scoop on what her handsome ex really thought of K-Stew’s latest gig!

Who knew Kristen Stewart, 26, could be such a tease? From shaking her booty against a pole to seductively sucking on a blue lollipop in “Ride ‘Em On Down”, the actress proves that she is the ultimate sex kitten in the new Rolling Stones music video. Even her ex Robert Pattinson, 30, agrees! “Rob saw the video and loved the fact that Kristen is in it,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s super impressed that she got to star in a Rolling Stones video.” So are we!

Being the music lover that he is, we aren’t surprised that Rob would be captivated by this impressive video that dropped Dec. 1. “Rob’s a huge fan and knows Kristen is too. He’s knows she must have been super psyched to work on this. And yes, he thought Kristen pulled off some pretty sexy dance moves. She’s doing her thing, and he’s proud of her.” How sweet!

“Ride ‘Em On Down” is the first single off the Rolling Stones’ new LP Blue & Lonesome. The blues covers album is their first studio album in a decade. According to Yahoo! Music, starring in this colorful video was an easy yes for Kristen. “It didn’t take much more than a few words to get me amped on the idea,” the actress said in a statement. “The Stones. A ’65 Mustang. Alone in Los Angeles. And the shoot was just as dreamy as the idea. We tore L.A. apart in a day and we had one hell of a soundtrack.” That’s for sure!

