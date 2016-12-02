OMG! After Niall Horan and Selena Gomez reunited at the AMAs, Nov. 20, the relationship buzz is at an all time high! Niall got candid in a new video when he was asked about Sel, Dec. 2! The singer said she was ‘very beautiful’ and gave a shocking response after being asked if he would fight Justin Bieber for her! Watch it all here!

Niall Horan, 23, can’t seem to escape the Selena Gomez, 24, inquiries after they shared a sweet moment at the 2016 AMAs, Nov, 20. In a new video with Wild 949 the former One Direction member gushed over Sel’s stunning looks. When one of the hosts said Selena was beautiful, Niall amped it up and replied, “She’s very beautiful.” Awe! He’s SO cute!

Things got a bit crazier when the other host daringly said, “Would you be willing to fight [Justin] Bieber though? He seems to still be in love with her. If anything happens he’s going to be like, ‘Where’s Niall?'” Let that process. Niall shook off any awkwardness and gave it a big ole’ laugh. The video cuts out but it sounds like Niall replied, “I’m friends with him, so…” Phew! It’s obvious that the Irish singer is one of the least controversial celebs ever, so we don’t think he has a fighting bone in his fit body! Not to mention, Justin seems to be rekindling his old flame with model, Hailey Baldwin, 20…

Niall was given the run-down about Sel when he spoke to Ryan Seacrest, 41, on Los Angeles’ 102.7 KIIS-FM radio, Wednesday morning, [Nov. 30]. The singer said, “I don’t have a girlfriend,” to which Ryan responded, “You should rekindle with Selena. I like her.” Niall, who conveniently paused, dodged the question a bit when he said, “Sort it out!” Lol.

Niall Horan was asked about Selena in a recent interview and he happily responded 😂 pic.twitter.com/65uQUf9xcT — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) November 30, 2016

Maybe that Niall and Selena romance ship has officially sailed since he told Ryan he “prefers” to be single. He dished that his last committed relationship was “about a year” ago. Not to mention, a relationship isn’t in the cards right now for Sel either. “Selena is flattered by what Niall had to say to Ryan, but part of her recovery involves no serious relationships,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “In fact, for the time being she’s been advised not to date. Plus, dating is pretty much the last thing on her mind now. She is focused on herself and spending time with close friends.” We think that’s a great plan, especially since she needed to take some time off to focus on herself.

Niall and Selena first sparked romance rumors in 2015 when they reportedly shared a kiss at Jenna Dewan‘s birthday party in LA. However, they never made anything official or serious. The two have continued to support each other and remained close friends over the years. We can only hope that one day they will get together romantically. Until then, we’ll keep dreaming!

