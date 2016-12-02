This is one of Kristen Stewart’s hottest acting gigs yet! She stars in The Rolling Stones’ new music video for their single ‘Ride ‘Em On Down’, and it is EVERYTHING. Watch KStew shake her booty against a pole and drive a Mustang around like a boss right here!

Kristen Stewart, 26, is fearless (and braless) in this old school “Ride ‘Em On Down” music video, which dropped Dec. 1. But we’re not the only ones fanning ourselves at Kristen’s moves in this vid. Top comments from fans include, “The Rolling Stones are hot, Kristen Stewart is hot. This is good,” and, “Who knew Kristen Stewart can do all THAT?!” Agreed!

It’s a simple enough concept; KStew alternates between driving a car around a dusty town like she’s in a video game and dancing sexily in a white t-shirt and jeans, sans shoes. At one point, she is confronted by a rugged dude but she scares him off with her badassery. It’s a beautiful, basic music video and we will rewatch it many, many times. Did we mention that there are wide shots of Kristen provocatively sucking on a lollipop (not that there’s really another way to suck on a lollipop)?

The song is off Blue & Lonesome, The Rolling Stones’ latest blues-inspired record. “It wasn’t planned to be such,” Keith Richards said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “We just went in the studio last December, and for some reason we were overtaken by the blues. It was an album the Stones had to make but would never have planned to make. It just happened. It’s like they got the blues off their chest at last!”

Anyway, St. Vincent is one lucky lady.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the music video for “Ride ‘Em On Down”? Tell us if you think KStew is sexy in it!