Kristen Stewart has undergone one of the most dramatic transformations in Hollywood, changing everything from her hair and fashion to the type of people she dates. Take our quiz and find out which Kristen you are!

Kristen Stewart, 26, can rock every type of style and hair color, and she has. From her edgy Runaways days to her saccharine Twilight phase, Kristen has taken on so many different personas that we just had to make a quiz about it. Take it above and tell us which KStew era best applies to you!

Kristen first came on the scene thanks to Twilight, of course, and the world was introduced to a moody teen with great hair. She quickly fell into a whirlwind romance with her costar Robert Pattinson, and they dated for years before splitting in 2013 (after she was caught cheating on him with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. Oops). Here’s the full recap of their relationship if you’re interested!

Things took a 180 when KStew was cast in The Runaways, a movie about the band of the same name — and her first real indie flick after becoming immersed in Twilight. Little Miss Bella dyed her hair black and started speaking her mind in interviews!

Kristen’s coming out didn’t stop there. She revealed in early 2016 that she was in love with Alicia Cargile, whom she was dating at the time. They eventually split, though, and by the fall, she was linked to St. Vincent (AKA Annie Clark).

Finally, KStew blew everyone’s mind when she took a page out of Lana Del Rey‘s book and starred as a free spirited, blue-jeans-and-white-shirt-wearing joyrider in The Rolling Stones‘ new music video for their single “Ride ‘Em On Down”. It’s a must-watch!

