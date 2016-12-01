REX/Shutterstock

The White House isn’t the only one that got a holiday makeover on Nov. 30! While unveiling the gorgeous Christmas decorations, Michelle Obama unveiled a new look of her own: a sleek new bob! We have all the details, right here.

YASSS! Michelle Obama, 52, decided to try out one more hair style before leaving the White House in Jan., and this might be our favorite look yet! While unveiling the gorgeous White House holiday decorations on Nov. 30, she showed off a new shorter hairdo: a stick-straight shiny bob that chops off right at her shoulders.

Her celeb stylist Johnny Wright was clearly proud of his handiwork, sharing a photo of Michelle at the podium showing off her new ‘do and captioning it “🚨 NEW CUT ALERT 🚨 💇🏾 #FLOTUS #fresh #cut #bluntbob 👌🏾#ilovemyjob #dowhatyoulove #lovewhatyoudo 😘 #straighthair #stylediaries #masterpiece #styleicon #hair #hairinspo.” See? He’s over the moon!

The look is quite a departure from the soft highlighted curls that Michelle has been rocking for the past year. Her side-part has become a center-part, and her bangs are long gone, turned in for face-framing pieces instead. We must say, we love the look! It’s sleek and modern, and we love the idea of changing things up a little before New Years (way less predictable!)

We also love her floral dress. The a-line gown features a red, white and blue pattern with a simple scoop neck that feels holiday-inspired without being too loud, gaudy or sparkly. We’re definitely going to try to copy the elegant look for our next Christmas party!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Michelle’s haircut? Share your thoughts with us!

