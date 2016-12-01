Jennifer Lawrence’s Gorgeous French Braid At ‘Passengers’ Premiere — Get The Look

REX/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence just sported our favorite beauty look of the week! The actress wore a textured reverse French braid during press for her upcoming movie, ‘Passengers,’ and we’re beyond obsessed. Click ahead for all the details on her latest hair and makeup combo.

We are so excited Jennifer Lawrence has a new movie coming out, because it means plenty of red carpet beauty looks are coming our way. For her latest photocall on Dec. 1 in London, the 26-year-old wore one of the coolest braided hairstyles we’ve ever seen.

Keeping the extensions she added to her blonde bob earlier in the week, JLaw’s hairstylist Jenny Cho started by creating beachy, tousled waves through Jen’s hair. With the textured curls added, Jenny created a single reverse French braid down the back of JLaw’s hair, leaving lots of volume around the crown of her head and slightly pulling the braid loose for a fuller effect.

For her makeup, the Dior spokesmodel wore a smudged out smokey eye and pale pink glossy lip that’s soft enough to wear during the day but can also serve as a full makeup look for a night out or holiday party.

To copy her smokey eye, use a palette like the Dior 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette in Bar, $62, using the center shade across your eyelids and the darker taupe color at the crease of your lids, outwards for a soft smokey effect. To give your eyes a brighter, more wide-awake look, use the shimmery pearl color at the inner corners and finish by curling your lashes and coating them with a black mascara like the Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara, $29.50. Complete the look with a high-shine pale pink lip like the Dior Addict Lipstick in Delight, $35.

HollywoodLifers, are you as obsessed with Jen’s latest beauty look as we are?

