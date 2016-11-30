Ben Higgins & JoJo Fletcher: Secret Phone Calls Behind Lauren & Jordan’s Backs Revealed

Courtesy of Instagram

You’d better believe that the ‘Bachelor’ drama rages off-screen, too! Ben Higgins and JoJo Fletcher have been stealthily calling each other up, even though they’re both technically engaged…to other people, obviously. Here’s the latest, according to a Nov. 30 report!

Ben Higgins, 28, has been secretly calling his ex JoJo Fletcher, 26, Life & Style reports in their Dec. 12 issue. Whoa! “Ben has been secretly calling JoJo ever since Lauren moved in with him in April,” the source tells the mag. “They talked every three or four weeks at first, but it’s become more frequent since the wedding was canceled.” Uh, oh!

So where is Ben’s fiancee Lauren Bushnell, 26, in all this? “If Lauren knew about it, she’d be devastated…[she] has always been insecure about JoJo,” the insider says, warning that there will be hell to pay if Lauren finds out: “Lauren is insanely jealous. She won’t take this lightly at all.” Yikes.

We all know that JoJo got engaged to Jordan Rodgers on The Bachelorette, but these calls to Ben mean that she’s going behind Jordan’s back, too. Here’s the shocking part, though — JoJo doesn’t care! “She’s not happy in her relationship with him,” the source reveals. “Jordan is absolutely clueless about the calls.” Nothing good can come of this!

Meanwhile, Ben tweeted that he and Lauren are “better [than] ever before” after they called off the wedding. Okay, well, this sort of behavior doesn’t really support that claim, does it? We hope that they all work it out soon!

@laurenbushnell and I celebrate our bachelor/bachelorette parties in Las Vegas! Don’t miss the FALL FINALE of @BenandLaurenTV TONIGHT at 8pm/7c on @Freeform, the new name for ABC Family! #benandlauren A post shared by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben) on Nov 29, 2016 at 10:56am PST

