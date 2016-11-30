‘Gilmore Girls’ Returning By 2018? — Cast Is Ready To Film More Episodes

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Get ready for more ‘Gilmore Girls!’ After the immense success of the Netflix revival, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the cast is game to film more episodes and continue the Gilmore story. After those final four words, fans need more! Get the scoop!

“The revival went so well. Everyone loved being back and Netflix is very happy with how everything turned out,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They want to come back to Stars Hollow no later than 2018. The stories are there, it is just a matter of everyone’s schedule but they are going to make it happen.”

The stories are there, that’s for sure! The final moment of the revival featured Rory telling Lorelai that she’s pregnant. That reveal alone is reason enough to do more episodes! Co-creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino can’t just leave us hanging like that! Before the revival, it had been almost 10 years since the Gilmore Girls series finale. Amy and Dan returned to do the revival, with Amy finally being able to have those epic final four words said.

“We really had a very specific journey in our minds and we fulfilled the journey,” Amy told The Hollywood Reporter about the possibility of more episodes. “So to us, this is the piece that we wanted to do. And the whole thought about, is there more, is there more, is there more — this has to go out into the universe now. We’ve got to put this to bed. And then whatever happens, happens.”

Give the people what they want, Amy! Scott Patterson, who plays Luke, has already said he’s totally down to do more Gilmore Girls. “It’d been nice to do it every year,” he told the outlet. “Maybe every two years, do a three-month thing, do four more chapters. It was easy to do. It was fun.”

HollywoodLifers, do you want more Gilmore Girls? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.