The first footage of ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 has arrived! A new promo showed a few quick glimpses of the upcoming season and teased an epic Stark reunion. Will Arya find her way back to Jon Snow and Sansa? Click to WATCH!

HBO aired a Coming in 2017 commercial during the Nov. 27 episode of Westworld. The promo featured previews of all new episodes of HBO shows in 2017, including Game of Thrones. The blink-and-you’ll-miss-it scenes put Jon Snow, Sansa, and Arya in the spotlight.

Arya is on horseback, while Sansa looks like she’s in the godswood. As usual, Jon Snow is brooding and looking all kinds of concerned. With these three key members of House Stark in the promo, does this mean they will all be in the same room in season 7 for the first time since season one? This promo does seem to allude to that!

Jon Snow and Sansa reunited in season 6 after Sansa made it to Castle Black. Arya has been on a number of adventures since season one. At the end of season 6, Arya decided to leave Braavos and the Hall of Faces behind to return to Winterfell. But not before marking one important person off her kill list — Walder Frey. Once all the Starks are together again, including Bran, they will be unstoppable in the quest for the Iron Throne.

Set photos of Game of Thrones season 7 have revealed all kinds of spoilers. Jon Snow and Daenerys will finally meet in season 7, and Jon Snow will come face-to-face with Theon Greyjoy for the first time since Theon betrayed the Starks. These epic photos and promos are the only thing holding us together until the season 7 premiere in summer 2017.

