Dolly Parton Brings Country To ‘Xmas In Rockefeller’ With 2 Holiday Classics

Image Courtesy of NBC

Look who’s here to spread some holiday cheer! Dolly Parton took the stage at ‘Christmas in Rockefeller’ on Nov. 30, and got us in the festive mood with her incredible performances of ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas’ and ‘Christmas of Many Colors.’ Get the details here!

At 70 years old, Dolly Parton is looking and sounding better than ever! The country superstar showed off her fabulous figure in a fringed, embellished white dress for her Christmas In Rockefeller performance, and completely slayed while belting out “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” with her lovable twang. Later on, she was back onstage in a sparkling red dress to sing her song “Christmas of Many Colors.”

It’s a busy week for Dolly, that’s for sure! With her holiday movie, Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle of Love, premiering on NBC on Nov. 30, right after the tree lighting, the country superstar has been making her rounds in the press to get the word out. On Nov. 29, she actually took the stage at The Voice TWICE — once with the show’s coach (not to mention her own goddaughter!) Miley Cyrus, 24, to perform “Jolene” and again with Jennifer Nettles to since “Circle Of Love” from the movie.

Christmas of Many Colors is actually a sequel to the 2015 TV movie Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors, which tells the story of her childhood and features narration by the 70-year-old herself. In the follow-up, Dolly will actually make a physical cameo, so we’ll certainly be seeing a lot of her on NBC tonight!

Meanwhile, she’ll be joined by plenty of other big name stars at the tree lighting: Tori Kelly, Jordan Smith, Sarah McLachlan, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, among others, are also performers for the big night! Plus, of course, we get to see the 94-foot tall Christmas tree get lit up in New York City, which is always epic.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Dolly’s performance? Will you be checking out her movie on NBC tomorrow?

