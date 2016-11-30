Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Derek Hough is saying goodbye to ‘Dancing With The Stars!’ The beloved ‘DWTS’ pro confirms to Ellen DeGeneres on the Nov. 30 edition of ‘Ellen’ that he would not be coming back to the ballroom for season 24. He’s embarking on a new dancing project with Jennifer Lopez! Click to WATCH!

“I won’t be back next season,” Derek, 31, told Ellen, 58, on the Nov. 30 episode of her show. “I’m going to be part of a new show called World of Dance with Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo. It’s going to be a great show and it starts early next year.”

Like his sister, Julianne Hough, 28, on Dancing With The Stars, Derek will be a judge alongside JLo, 47, and Ne-Yo, 37, on World of Dance. The show will be 10 episodes that will feature solo dancers, duos, and groups across many genres of dance facing off to win $1 million. The series is set to premiere on NBC in 2017.

“Thrilled to be joining @jlo and @neyo with the amazing new show ‘WORLD OF DANCE’,” Derek wrote on Instagram. “I cannot wait to see the amazing talent we will uncover on this new incredible adventure!”

Does this mean Derek is leaving DWTS for good? Probably not. In 2012, he said that season 15 would be his last. He ended up returning the next season and won consecutive seasons with Kellie Pickler, 30, and Amber Riley, 30! After winning season 21 with Bindi Irwin, 18, Derek took a break from DWTS to work on the Broadway production of Singin’ in the Rain. He returned for season 23 and danced with Marilu Henner, 64, finishing in sixth place.

Derek will next be seen in NBC’s musical Hairspray Live! on Dec. 7. He will play Corny Collins alongside Ariana Grande, 23, Jennifer Hudson, 35, Martin Short, 66, Dove Cameron, 20, Garrett Clayton, 25, and more.

HollywoodLifers, are you sad Derek won’t be returning for DWTS season 24? Let us know!

