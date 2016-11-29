Jennifer Lawrence Rocks Sparkly Star Sweater & Sheer Skirt — Love Or Loathe It?

REX/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence arrived at the photocall for her highly anticipated new film, ‘Passengers,’ in Paris, on Nov. 29th. While we usually love anything JLaw wears, this time we’re not so sure about her outfit. She opted to wear a star sweater with a sparkly sheer skirt & we can’t tell if we love it or loathe it — what do you think? VOTE.

Jennifer Lawrence, 26, arrived at the photocall for her new film Passengers, with her handsome co-star, Chris Pratt, 37, in Paris on Nov. 29th. JLaw looked stunning, as usual, but we’re a little on the fence about her outfit.

Jennifer opted to wear a sparkly Dior Spring 2017 ensemble, of course. The outfit consisted of a long-sleeve grey cashmere and lurex sweater with a huge metallic silver sparkly star emblazoned across her chest. On the bottom of the sweater was the word L’Etoile, (the star), embroidered, and it reminded us of a sweater from our childhood.

She paired the cozy sweater with a high-waisted embroidered blue tulle long skirt with blue knitted underwear underneath. The poufy, floor-length skirt was completely see-through, showing off a glimpse of her long, amazing legs, and all you could see underneath was a tiny pair of high-waisted underwear. We love how the skirt was covered in sparkly gold star embellishments, it gave off a fairy princess/ Cinderella vibe.

The more we look at Jennifer’s outfit, the more it’s actually growing on us. It’s a bit unusual, especially for JLaw, who loves edgy looks, but considering her new film, Passengers, takes place in space, this entire ensemble is very fitting and definitely fits with the galaxy theme.

We seriously cannot decide if we love this look or loathe it! What do you guys think? VOTE.

