David Petraeus: 5 Things On Disgraced CIA Chief Who May Be Trump Sec. Of State

Donald Trump’s lined up another pick for his potential Secretary of State in former CIA Director and Iraq War general David Petraeus. It’s important to know more about who could potentially be in the next presidential cabinet — especially those deep in scandals! Click through for more about Petraeus.

1. He pleaded guilty over unauthorized handling of classified info in 2015

David Petraeus, 64, was forced to resign as head of the CIA in 2012 after it was revealed that he shared classified information with his biographer, Paula Broadwell, whom he was also having an affair with. Petraeus had also lied to the FBI during the investigations, according to FBI head James Comey. He was sentenced to two years’ probation and a $100,000 fine in 2015 for illegally sharing the information.

2. He’s an extremely successful military general

As a general in the Multi-National Force, Petraeus commanded US-led forces into Iraq and Afghanistan in the beginnings of both wars. He was credited for his ability to quell violence in Iraq for some time, and for his counterinsurgency strategy and “surge” of US forces in the countries.

3. He has said he’ll serve in the Trump administration if asked

Seeing Petraeus as Secretary of State could actually happen, if President-elect Trump wants to make it happen. Petraeus said he’s open to working in the administration, and gushed about their meeting: “I was with him for about an hour. He basically walked us around the world. Showed a great grasp of a variety of the challenges that are out there and some of the opportunities as well. Very good conversation and we’ll see where it goes from here. We’ll see where it goes from here.”

4. He became CIA Director in 2011

President Obama nominated Petraeus to be Director of the CIA in 2011. While he was praised for his work as the department’s head, he was forced to step down just a year later when news of his extramarital affair, and his misdemeanor divulgence of classified evidence, came to light.

5. He currently heads a gun control group

Interesting, considering the president-elect’s position on firearms. But Petraeus created the gun control group Veterans Coalition for Common Sense in June 2016.

