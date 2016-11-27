Oakland Raiders Vs. Carolina Panthers Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

What a difference a year makes. The once-golden Carolina Panthers are struggling and now they take one of the best teams in the league – the Oakland Raiders! This Nov. 27 clash is a must-see so click to watch!

At Week 12 in the 2015-16 NFL season, the Carolina Panthers were undefeated and on their way to a Super Bowl 50 appearance. This year? Not so much. Cam Newton, 27, and his squad have fallen hard, while the red-hot Oakland Raiders have tied the New England Patriots for the best record in the AFC. Will Derek Carr, 25, keep Oakland’s winning streak alive? This game is set for 4:25 PM ET so tune in for every hit, catch and touchdown!

In a rare international game that saw the NFL dip below the border, the Raiders snuck a victory past the Houston Texans while paying in Mexico City on Nov. 21. The 27-20 victory was not without controversy, as a few controversial calls ultimately handed Oakland the win. Despite coming off the victors, it was a poor performance by Oakland, as they only generated 325 total offensive yards. Their run game was squashed, with Raiders only racking up 30 rushing yards.

“In the fourth quarter we made some plays,” Oakland head coach Jack Del Rio, 53, told reporters following this game, according to the International Business Times. “I thought we had some opportunities early in the game and didn’t execute. And we had several drops that were kind of uncharacteristic. We have been catching, throwing and catching pretty darn well.”

The 8-2 record would agree. Still, they need to step it up. The Panthers went 1-5 at the start of the season, but they’ve won three of their last four games. Cam, the reigning NFL MVP, beat the New Orleans Saints by throwing for 192 yards.

The game was not without its casualties, as All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly, 25, went down with a brutal hit to the head. The big man started to shed tears over the severity of the hit. Going into this game, Panthers’ head coach Ron Rivera, 54, said “there is no timetable” for his return. He will be missed during this game, but the main thing is that he gets better soon.

