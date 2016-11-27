Denver Broncos Vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

Forget that leftover turkey – this might be the juiciest meal of the Thanksgiving season. Two equally impressive teams – the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs – will clash on the Nov. 27 edition of ‘Sunday Night Football.’ Do not miss this game. Click to watch.

First, take two 7-3 teams in the same division as the 8-2 Oakland Raiders. Second, make them play each other at the Sports Authority Field (aka Mile High Stadium.) Add some bad blood and voila! It’s one of the most epic matches of the NFL season, as the Denver Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs in what could be a major turning point for either of these teams. The game is set for 8:30 PM ET so sit yourself down to watch every thrilling second.

Sports fans can watch this game via NBC’s official live stream (after they enter in their cable information.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE BRONCOS Vs. CHIEFS LIVE STREAM

Going into this game, the Chiefs are one of those two teams who have beaten the red-hot Raiders. After a rough start to the season, Kansas City recovered following a bye week to go on a five-game winning streak. Though they barely lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 20, the Chiefs are back in shape to make a serious run at the AFC Wild Card slot in the playoffs.

For Denver, they may still be stinging from the Nov. 15, 2015 loss against Kansas City. After the game ended, the Broncos limped away with their second loss of the season. Even worse, then-quarterback Peyton Manning, 41, was benched after four interceptions and a 0.0 passer rating, per The Denver Post.

Trevor Siemian, 24, better be careful. While Kansas City’s offense has been called “pedestrian,” they’re one spot ahead of the Broncos when it comes to both rushing and passing. Plus, the Chiefs lead the league with 23 takeaways, scoring a total 72 points on turnovers. The only defense stronger when it comes to capitalizing on turnovers? The Denver Broncos (who have scored 90 points.)

Trevor needs to hope the offensive line holds, or he might be out of a job. With Dak Prescott, 23, taking over as the starter quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, there’s talk that Tony Romo, 36, will look around for another job with another team — including Denver.

“That’s so farrrrr out of my reach,” Trevor said about reports that the Broncos might hire Tony, per Fox Sports. “That’s way beyond my pay grade.” Hopefully, he can lead his team to a big payday against Kansas City in this game, or he might have to start collecting unemployment.

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers?